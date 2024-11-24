Bernard Looney Appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at Prometheus Hyperscale

Global energy executive joins Prometheus Hyperscale to accelerate sustainable data center growth and provide strategic counsel on $10B flagship project in Evanston, Wyoming

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Hyperscale, a leading developer of sustainable hyperscale data centres, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bernard Looney as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Looney, former CEO of BP, brings to the role more than three decades of energy sector expertise - from the frontline to the boardroom. He will provide strategic guidance on the development of the company's growth plans, including its $10B flagship data center in Evanston, Wyoming, which will be among the largest facilities of its kind in the world when completed.

The announcement of Mr. Looney's appointment comes as societies and large technology companies grapple with how to power the explosive growth in artificial intelligence (AI). The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by 2026 data centers globally will use over 1,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, around the same as Japan uses today. Against this backdrop of soaring demand and squeezed supply, Prometheus is pioneering new standards in hyperscale data center operations.

These approaches include harnessing a variety of energy sources to power its data centers, including renewables, natural gas and possibly nuclear at a later date through our strategic partnership with Oklo. Prometheus aims for its data centers to not impact grid customers.

Another key challenge is the enormous amount of power and water used to cool data centers to prevent the servers from overheating. Prometheus Hyperscale uses a unique liquid cooling system that dramatically outperforms traditional air-cooling methods, reducing energy consumption by up to 50%. This system also utilises deep underground water reservoirs and captures the waste heat to reuse or sequester it. It's believed that Prometheus Hyperscale's flagship project will be the first hyperscale data center in the United States to combine liquid heat transfer and heat reuse technologies.

Founded by Trenton Thornock, an experienced leader in energy, finance and infrastructure, Prometheus Hyperscale's flagship project in Evanston, Wyoming, promises to be the most advanced sustainable data center in the United States, and one of the largest in the world, when it becomes operational in 2025/26. The 1GW-capacity developed site will cover an area of 640-acres (one square mile), making it approximately three quarters the size of New York's Central Park. Four further sites are currently earmarked across Arizona and Colorado.

As Chairman, Mr. Looney will ensure the successful execution of Evanston as well as Prometheus's broader business goals. His appointment comes following the recent announcement that Trevor Neilson, a renowned climate technology entrepreneur and philanthropist, will serve as the company's President.

It's estimated that $1 trillion will be invested in the U.S. in data centers in the next five years - with an additional $1 trillion internationally.

Trenton Thornock, Founder and CEO of Prometheus Hyperscale commented: "Having Bernard Looney join as Chairman is a tremendous step forward for Prometheus. Bernard's track record and transformative leadership in the energy sector aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of data centers. His insights, as well as his extensive operational and project delivery experience, will be invaluable as we bring our flagship project in Evanston, Wyoming to life and set new benchmarks for sustainable digital infrastructure."

Trevor Neilson, President of Prometheus Hyperscale, commented: "Bernard is the perfect person to guide Prometheus as we form partnerships across the energy sector to access low-carbon electrons that will power the future of AI. His extensive industry experience and leadership will be instrumental as Prometheus establishes itself at the forefront of sustainable data center operations."

Bernard Looney commented: "I am delighted to join Prometheus Hyperscale at this pivotal moment as the world grapples with the intersection of AI, Energy and Sustainability. Innovative power solutions are desperately needed to ensure that AI is unleashed to tackle some of the biggest global challenges including healthcare, economic growth, and the energy transition. We must work to find solutions that lead to Net Positive AI - where the benefits to our world outweigh any costs. The flagship Evanston project is one such solution and I look forward to lending a helping hand, working alongside Trenton, Trevor, and the entire Prometheus team to help bring this vision to life. I can't imagine a more exciting challenge."

Factsheet: Prometheus Hyperscale's Flagship Project in Evanston, Wyoming

Prometheus's site in Evanston, Wyoming, aims to redefine sustainable infrastructure in the data center industry, setting a new benchmark for operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

Key aspects of the project include:

Extensive Land and Power Capacity: The project encompasses a 12,000-acre ranch, including a dedicated 640-acre plot (about 1 square mile) for data center facilities. Prometheus has secured an initial 120 MW of grid power through Rocky Mountain Power, with plans for an additional 120 MW, ensuring robust power availability without curtailment risks.

On-Site Renewable and Low-Carbon Power Generation: With an on-site generation goal of over 1 GW, which will make it one of the largest data centers in the world, Prometheus is incorporating a mix of wind, solar and gas power sources. Additionally, the company has a strategic partnership with Oklo focused on next-generation fission-based nuclear power, delivering reliable, sustainable baseload energy to the campus.

High-Performance Fiber Connectivity: The Evanston site will connect directly to the Northern transcontinental fiber trunk, offering high-speed, low-latency connections between the East and West Coasts. With agreements for up to 400G of service and plans to scale up to 800G when commercially available, the project is poised to meet the rigorous connectivity needs of AI, cloud, and high-performance computing clients and to be one of the biggest data centers in the world.

Cutting-Edge Liquid Cooling Technology: Prometheus's unique liquid cooling systems will be deployed to achieve unparalleled energy efficiency by capturing and reusing waste heat. This innovative solution is specifically engineered for high-performance computing environments and will play a critical role in reducing the carbon footprint of the facility.

Strategic Location and Access to Skilled Labor: Located 80 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah, the Evanston site benefits from proximity to a large, skilled workforce, bolstered by a regional Journeyman Lineman program focused on data center operations. This strategic location supports the project's operational and expansion goals while reinforcing Prometheus's commitment to regional economic growth.

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale, founded by Trenton Thornock, is revolutionizing data center infrastructure by developing sustainable, energy-efficient hyperscale data centers. Leveraging unique, cutting-edge technology and working alongside strategic partners, Prometheus is building next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers powered by cleaner energy. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and environmental stewardship, Prometheus Hyperscale is redefining the data center industry for a sustainable future.

