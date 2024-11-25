Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024
Microsofts, Googles und Amazons nukleares Wettrennen macht diese Uranaktie zu einem Muss!
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
25.11.24
08:32 Uhr
23,850 Euro
+0,220
+0,93 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 07:58 Uhr
78 Leser
Equinor ASA: Announcement of cash dividend per share in NOK for second quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 24 July 2024 an ordinary cash dividend per share of USD 0.35 and an extraordinary cash dividend per share of USD 0.35 for second quarter 2024.

The NOK cash dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 19 November 2024, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 11.0741. Total cash dividend for second quarter 2024 of USD 0.70 per share is consequently NOK 7.7519 per share.

On 29 November 2024, the cash dividend will be paid to relevant shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


