TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in September, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, climbed to 109.1 in September from 106.9 in the previous month. The flash score was 109.4.Similarly, the coincident index rose to 115.3 in September from 114.0 a month ago. The latest score was revised up from 115.7. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.Meanwhile, the lagging index dropped to 106.7 in September from 107.9 in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX