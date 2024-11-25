Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 08:01 Uhr
J INTS BIO and MD Anderson Collaborate on the Development of Brain Tumor Treatment 'JIN-001' - Enhancing Radiation and Chemotherapy Efficacy

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced research findings on its innovative brain tumor treatment, 'JIN-001,' developed in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, at the 2024 Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting in Texas, USA. MD Anderson is a globally renowned cancer research institution, and J INTS BIO has partnered with it since 2021 to advance this groundbreaking therapy.


JIN-001: Aiming to Revolutionize Brain Tumor Treatment

'JIN-001' targets glioblastoma (GBM) cells by significantly enhancing the efficacy of radiation therapy and chemotherapy. As a selective inhibitor of HSP90 (Heat Shock Protein 90), its primary advantage lies in its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which typically hinders therapeutic agents from reaching the brain. While the BBB serves as a protective mechanism for the brain, it also presents a major obstacle for drug delivery. JIN-001 overcomes this limitation, directly attacking brain tumors and addressing the low permeability issue of existing drugs.

The study also highlighted that JIN-001 demonstrated promising results when combined with standard therapies such as Radiation Therapy and Temozolomide, effectively suppressing tumor cell growth and inducing apoptosis (programmed cell death).

JIN-001: Pioneering Future Clinical Developments

Based on these promising findings, J INTS BIO plans to accelerate preclinical trials for JIN-001. The company intends to incorporate CRISPR gene-editing technology to identify the functional roles of specific genetic factors in treatment resistance, paving the way for precision medicine strategies. CRISPR-based techniques allow targeted modulation of gene expression, helping to predict and better understand tumor responses.

J INTS BIO is also advancing plans to commercialize JIN-001 through partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, aiming to bring faster and more effective treatments to brain tumor patients. Furthermore, the potential applications of JIN-001 are being explored in treating a wide range of cancers beyond brain tumors, providing new hope for cancer patients worldwide.

JIN-001 represents a groundbreaking innovation that transcends the limitations of existing therapies, offering new treatment opportunities and hope for improved survival and quality of life for brain tumor patients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566394/J_INTS_BIO_and_MD_Anderson_Collaborate_on_the_Development_of_Brain_Tumor_Treatment__JIN_001____Enhan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/j-ints-bio-and-md-anderson-collaborate-on-the-development-of-brain-tumor-treatment-jin-001--enhancing-radiation-and-chemotherapy-efficacy-302315181.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
