CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 6-day low of 153.55 against the yen, a 5-day low of 1.2607 against the pound and a 4-day low of 0.5867 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 154.74, 1.2531 and 0.5833, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 1.0490 and 0.8892 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0417 and 0.8937, respectively.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to near 2-week lows of 0.6551 and 1.3928 from last week's closing quotes and 0.6501 and 1.3980, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 151.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the pound, 0.60 against the kiwi, 1.08 against the euro, 0.87 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie and 1.37 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX