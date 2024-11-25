Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-11-25 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 31.01.2025 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2024 - Longo Group LNGBOND1 Public offering TLN RIG 25.11.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2024 - KALVEIPO Public offering TLN RIG 29.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2024 - EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Public offering TLN 06.12.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2024 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 29.11.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2024 DelfinGroup DGRB100028A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2024 - Attistibas finanšu Interim report, 9 RIG 29.11.2024 institucija Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB001026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2024 AUGA group AUGB060024A Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Sun Investment Group Coupon payment date VLN SIGR130024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Sun Investment Group Maturity date VLN SIGR130024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls Interim report, 9 RIG ASTB005027A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Amber Beverage Holding Interim report, 9 RIG AMBEFLOT27A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2024 Citadele banka Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033B Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Arsenal Industrial Coupon payment date RIG ARSEN120026FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Holm Bank HLMBK095034FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027B Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2024 Marijas 2 MARI100025FA Coupon payment date RIG --------------------------------------------------------------------------------