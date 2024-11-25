Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
91 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2024

Finanznachrichten News
Riga, Latvia, 2024-11-25 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
    31.01.2025  Vyriausybe           securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.11.2024 - Longo Group LNGBOND1      Public offering    TLN RIG 
    25.11.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  13.11.2024 - KALVEIPO            Public offering    TLN RIG 
    29.11.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  21.11.2024 - EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T  Public offering    TLN   
    06.12.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.11.2024 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA    Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.11.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA    Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.11.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R   Interim report, 9   RIG   
    29.11.2024                 months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.11.2024 DelfinGroup DGRB100028A    Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.11.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI       Extraordinary     VLN   
                          General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  27.11.2024 - Attistibas finanšu       Interim report, 9   RIG   
    29.11.2024  institucija Altum ALTM     months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Coupon payment date  VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB001026A                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.11.2024 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L     Audited annual    VLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.11.2024 AUGA group AUGB060024A     Extraordinary     VLN   
                          General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited  Coupon payment date  RIG   
          SUNBFLOT25FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Sun Investment Group      Coupon payment date  VLN   
          SIGR130024FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Sun Investment Group      Maturity date     VLN   
          SIGR130024FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L       Interim report, 9   VLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L    Interim report, 9   VLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Latvenergo ELEK        Interim report, 9   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls      Interim report, 9   RIG   
          ASTB005027A          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Amber Beverage Holding     Interim report, 9   RIG   
          AMBEFLOT27A          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R  Interim report, 9   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA     Interim report, 9   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.11.2024 Citadele banka         Interim report, 9   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA   Maturity date     RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033B      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 AUGA group AUG1L        Interim report, 9   VLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Arsenal Industrial       Coupon payment date  RIG   
          ARSEN120026FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Holm Bank HLMBK095034FA    Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027B   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.11.2024 Marijas 2 MARI100025FA     Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.12.2024 BluOr Bank BORA070029A     Coupon payment date  RIG   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
