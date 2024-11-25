DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
GRNVLT EN.REN. 000 PTGNV0AM0001 BAW/UFN
|08:05
|XFRA 000: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|16.10.
|PATRIZIA finanziert mit Konsortium Greenvolt mit 400 Mio. Euro
|07.10.
|Greenvolt increases funding to €400m: Greenvolt increases funding to €400m
|24.09.
|Greenvolt Group revenues reach €188 million in the first half of the year
|The Greenvolt Group reached revenues of €188 million in the first six months of 2024, an increase of 42% year-on-year resulting from the strong growth of the Utility Scale segment and Distributed Generation...
|25.06.
|Greenvolt Group revenues exceeds €100 million in the 1Q24
|The Greenvolt Group recorded revenues of €101.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, as increase of almost 60% explained by the strong growth in the Utility Scale segment and Distributed Generation...
