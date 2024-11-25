MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for beef tallow products that were illegally imported from Mexico and are ineligible for entry into the United States.The FSIS warned against 1-kg or 500-g bag packages containing 'INCA GRASA COMESTIBLE DE SEBO BOVINO' (edible fat from beef tallow).The products subject to the public health alert do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations in Arizona.The agency noted that these products were not certified for export to the U.S. by the government of Mexico as being produced under equivalent inspection, and do not identify a certified establishment number on their packaging. They were also not presented to FSIS for import reinspection as required.Due to these factors, the products are ineligible to import into the U.S. and unfit for human consumption. FSIS said it is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.The issue was discovered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer and found beef tallow products from an unverified supplier in Mexico.However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.Over concern that some product may be in consumers' pantries or on retailers' shelves, FSIS urged them not to sell or consume the impacted products, and to throw away or return them to the place of purchase.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX