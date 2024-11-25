Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
[25.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.11.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,081,600.00
|EUR
|0
|125,574,186.58
|9.5993
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|22.11.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|974,247.56
|96.6515
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|22.11.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,402,880.86
|109.3402
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|22.11.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|40,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,628,073.01
|114.155
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|22.11.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|39,549.00
|GBP
|0
|4,393,263.94
|111.0841
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|22.11.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|43,191.00
|EUR
|0
|4,577,306.39
|105.9782
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|22.11.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|17,579.00
|CHF
|0
|1,699,592.01
|96.6831
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|22.11.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,601,463.00
|USD
|0
|17,243,732.02
|10.7675
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|22.11.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|464,970.00
|GBP
|0
|4,663,809.60
|10.0303
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|22.11.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|313,609.00
|USD
|0
|3,386,532.46
|10.7986
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|22.11.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|408,069,043.24
|106.809
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|22.11.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,384,515.54
|10.183
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|22.11.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|123,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,311,932.31
|10.61
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|22.11.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,115,951.00
|SEK
|0
|11,680,664.53
|10.467
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|22.11.24
|IE000P7C7930
|22,990.00
|SEK
|0
|243,234.88
|10.58
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|22.11.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,333,450.86
|10.4749
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|22.11.24
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,825,057,481.02
|96.5639
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|22.11.24
|IE0002A3VE77
|200,000.00
|EUR
|0
|2,020,676.21
|10.1034
