Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snag top-notch smart home gadgets at unbeatable prices: EZVIZ drops Black Friday deals on its all-time bestsellers and flagship innovations

Finanznachrichten News

People can score huge savings on EZVIZ's award-winning security products and robot vacuums, making their homes safe and comfortable before New Year arrives.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a leading smart home company known for its high-quality gadgets, is ramping up the thrills of Black Friday shopping by kicking off its special sale into high gear. Simplifying the stressful process of handpicking products and comparing bargains across brands and platforms, EZVIZ adds massive discounts to its extensive product portfolio, helping people build a multi-device smart system from scratch. Even busy but picky homeowners can quickly find essential devices like a garage security camera, a pet monitor or a multi-purpose vacuum cleaner, at hard-to-resist prices with unmatched functionality.

EZVIZ unveils its red-hot offers on award-winning smart devices for Black Friday 2024 only. (PRNewsFoto/EZVIZ)

EZVIZ's Black Friday sale runs from November 22 to December 2 in its official store on Amazon UK. For any family in need of peace of mind or gift ideas for the upcoming holidays, here are some hard-to-miss offers:

H9c Dual Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera (3K) - now?99.99, was?129.99

A star innovation of the year that advances the dual-lens technology to become highly smart and responsive. The H9c Dual combines a 3K wide-angle lens and a pan-tilt 3K telephoto lens in one housing. The duo works independently to secure two directions, or reacts to each other to complete the tracking of a single important activity.

EP3x Pro Dual-Lens Battery Video Doorbell - now?99.99, was?129.99

A truly smart doorkeeper that doubles up your vision with subscription-free detection features, all with easy installation. Seamlessly stitching the view of a main 2K lens and a 1080p down-facing lens, the EP3x Pro sees visitors and delivered packages from top to bottom. Flexible for any home, it uses a large battery and has an included solar panel for additional green power.

CP2 Peephole Door Viewer - now?49.99, was?69.99

A simple yet reliable option to turn an existing peephole into a smart, sharp camera. The CP2 attaches to most doors and allows real-time viewing via the large indoor screen or remotely via the EZVIZ App. All family members, including seniors and children, can see who's outside without having to worry about blind spots, and feel protected and safe in a cost-effective way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557647/EZVIZ_2024_Black_Friday_PR_Picture.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snag-top-notch-smart-home-gadgets-at-unbeatable-prices-ezviz-drops-black-friday-deals-on-its-all-time-bestsellers-and-flagship-innovations-302315226.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.