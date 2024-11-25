REMINDER: AS Kalve Coffee shares public offering

From November 13th, 2024, 10:00 EET, AS Kalve Coffee shares public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is November 29th, 2024, 15:30 EET. Up to 250 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors. The offer price is EUR 6.00 per one share. Each investor may subscribe for the minimum of one share. The offered shares are registered under the ISIN code LV0000102234. The subscription process will be carried out using the exchange's Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000102234): KALVEIPO The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: November 13th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00; November 14th - November 28th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00; November 29th, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: December 4th, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the issuer's Information Document and the Rules of AS Kalve Coffee shares subscription process through Exchange trading system. Additional information about the shares issue can be found here: https://ipo.kalvecoffee.com/ Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261547