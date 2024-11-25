HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the third straight month in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.The producer price index dropped 2.3 percent year-over-year in October, the same as in the previous two months.The fall in the producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of oil products, chemicals and chemical products, and electricity.The decrease in prices was curbed especially by the increase in prices of pulp, precious metals, and timber.Domestic producer prices dropped 2.6 percent annually, and those of export products fell by 2.0 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent in October versus a flat change a month ago.Data also showed that export prices fell 2.0 percent from last year, and import prices were 3.7 percent lower.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX