BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Announces Enhanced Sublingual Product Development Pipeline with Innovative Solutions for Autoimmune Diseases and Longevity

BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased to announce the expansion of its next-generation product pipeline. This includes proprietary Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablet) drug delivery systems targeting autoimmune diseases such as Multiple sclerosis ("MS"), Myasthenia gravis ("MG"), Lupus nephritis ("LN"), and Rheumatoid arthritis ("RA"), as well as an exciting initiative in the fast-growing longevity market. These advancements highlight BioNxt's commitment to developing innovative, patient-centric solutions to improve compliance, enhance drug bioavailability, and address critical unmet medical needs.

Pipeline Highlights

1. BioNxt Lead Product BNT23001: Multiple sclerosis (MS)

BioNxt's lead pipeline product for MS is a proprietary sublingual (thin-film) formulation of Cladribine, offering an innovative alternative to traditional oral tablets. This next-generation delivery system is designed to overcome the challenges of swallowing difficulty, a common issue among MS patients, while enhancing drug absorption and compliance.

Cladribine tablets are currently approved in over 75 countries and achieved sales exceeding USD 1 billion in 2023 (Merck KGaA). With the global MS drug market projected to exceed USD 41 billion by 2033 (Market.us), BioNxt's sublingual (thin-film) product offers a unique, patient-friendly approach.

2. BioNxt BNT23001: Myasthenia gravis (MG)

Building on its MS expertise, BioNxt is repurposing its sublingual (thin-film) Cladribine technology for Myasthenia gravis, a chronic neuromuscular condition that causes muscle weakness and fatigue. Patients with MG often face difficulty swallowing, making BioNxt's sublingual delivery system an ideal solution. The global MG market is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2032 (Clinical Trials Arena).

3. BioNxt BNT24002: Lupus nephritis (LN)

BioNxt is developing a proprietary sublingual (thin-film) product for Lupus nephritis, a serious autoimmune condition that can lead to kidney failure. This innovative drug delivery system focuses on maximizing bioavailability while minimizing side effects, addressing a critical gap in the LN treatment market, which is expected to grow to USD 3.2 billion by 2032.

4. BioNxt BNT24003: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

Rheumatoid arthritis is a prevalent autoimmune condition affecting millions globally, causing joint pain, swelling, and reduced mobility. BioNxt is leveraging its expertise in sublingual (thin-film) and oral (enteric-coated tablet) technologies to develop proprietary solutions that improve compliance and therapeutic outcomes. The global RA drug market is projected to surpass USD 27 billion by 2033 (Precedence Research).

5. BioNxt BNT24004: Formulation for Longevity and Anti-Aging

BioNxt is also entering the booming longevity and anti-aging sector, projected to reach USD 93 billion by 2027 (Statista). The Company is advancing proprietary sublingual (thin-film) and oral (enteric-coated tablet) drug products with active pharmaceutical ingredients that show early-stage evidence of benefits such as slowing ovarian aging, extending fertility, and promoting healthy aging. These innovative solutions are tailored to meet the growing demand for effective anti-aging therapies.

BioNxt Drug Delivery System: Advancing Health with Precision Medicine

BioNxt's proprietary drug delivery system-sublingual (thin-film), transdermal (skin patch), and oral (enteric-coated tablet)-represent a significant step forward in improving therapeutic outcomes. By focusing on next-generation technologies, BioNxt is delivering patient-friendly solutions that prioritize convenience, precision, and bioavailability across a range of major high-growth therapeutic markets.

"Our expanded pipeline showcases BioNxt's leadership in next-generation drug delivery," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of BioNxt Solutions. "With innovative solutions like sublingual (thin-film), transdermal (skin patch), and oral (enteric-coated tablet) systems, we're addressing unmet needs in critical markets, improving patient outcomes, and driving long-term growth opportunities for BioNxt."

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablet)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, initially focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT; OTC Markets: BNXTF; and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 780-818-6422

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

