DJ Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist (GOVD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 644676 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 361176 EQS News ID: 2037481 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037481&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)