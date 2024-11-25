Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.11.2024 09:58 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Nov-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 
DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.5904 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 73584 
CODE: MPXG LN 
ISIN: LU2469335298 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU2469335298 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MPXG LN 
Sequence No.:  361203 
EQS News ID:  2037535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037535&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.