Three-day Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo clocks 25% rise in visitors

Dubai expo spices up regional organic products industry

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo 2024, which concluded in Dubai on Wednesday (Nov 20), succeeded in registering tremendous growth in terms of exhibitor as well as visitor numbers.

The expo featured more than 550 exhibitors, an 80% surge from the past year, and attracted 15,200 trade visitors, a 25% rise when compared to the past show, strengthening its position as the region's biggest and most comprehensive organic and natural products event.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the 22nd Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo 2024. This year's event witnessed a remarkable growth in both the number of exhibitors and visitors, reflecting the increasing interest and commitment towards organic living. The Expo has delivered on its promise, providing exceptional value to all stakeholders involved. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, partners, and visitors for their unwavering support and contribution to making this event a tremendous success. Together, we are fostering a healthier, more sustainable future," said Shinu Pillai, Exhibition Director of the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo.

From lively exhibitor stands to informative conference sessions and several special sessions such as Organic Super Kitchen, Beauty Corner, Yoga Extravaganza, a special pavilion for tea and coffee, Fresh Produce Pavilion, and Superfoods Pavilions, the Expo offered a comprehensive platform for visitors to explore everything natural and organic, spanning food and drink, living, health, nutrition, beauty & cosmetics and beyond.

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board, which successfully organised the Sri Lankan Pavilion at the Expo, received enthusiastic response. "Given the rising global demand for natural and organic products, our participation in the Expo was incredibly timely. We received an overwhelmingly positive response at the Expo so much so that we are already planning our participation in the next edition of the Expo," said Ms Vinoka Perera, Assistant Director, National Organic Control Unit, Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

The Expo also witnessed the global debut of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation's (MATRADE) Malaysia International Halal Showcase, titled MIHAS@Dubai. "With its very first edition, MIHAS@Dubai provided us with direct access to the thriving Halal and organics industry in the region. Our collaboration with Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo helped us further expand our reach and impact," said Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman, MATRADE.

"We are excited about the new opportunities arising from our collaboration with the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo. MIHAS debut in Dubai within the expo allowed us to enhance our presence in the region," said Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, CEO, MATRADE.

"The inclusion of the world's largest Halal fair added a new and exciting dimension to the Expo, enriching the experience for all attendees. This collaboration underscored our commitment to promoting sustainable and ethical practices in the organic and Halal industries," said P Ravi, Director, Global Links Exhibition Organizers & Conferences, which organizes the organics expo.

Some of the first-time participants were in awe of the Expo. "The event was a remarkable experience for us, especially as it marked our first participation in an international fair. We received a significant number of enquiries, which exceeded our expectations and opened up new business opportunities for us," said Patnaree Royruangpanich, Co-Founder & CMO, S&P Bioenergy Co., Ltd, Thailand.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the nodal agency for the promotion of agricultural and processed food products exports from India, showcased India's inherent advantage and strength in natural and organic products as part of the Indian Pavilion at the Expo. "We successfully organized a buyer-seller meeting during the event, which was instrumental in bringing buyers and sellers together," said Ms Vinita Sudhanshu, General Manager, APEDA.

The participation by Uganda was aimed at exploring opportunities for Ugandan agricultural producers and distributors. "Uganda's organic sector has tremendous potential for growth, and the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo became a vital platform for promoting Ugandan organic products," said Hon. Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama, Ugandan Minister of State for Animal Industry.

Following the grand success of the 22nd edition, the 23rd Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo 2025 is all set to be held from November 17 to 19 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

