25.11.2024
Hurom H400 Named Best Kitchen Product of 2024 by Forbes

Finanznachrichten News

Mega Hopper Maximizes Convenience with Easy Assembly and Cleaning

High-Quality, Pulp-Free Juicing Performance Praised

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurom's flagship H400 juicer has been awarded Best Kitchen Product of the Year by Forbes as part of the 2024 Forbes Vetted Best Product Awards.

Hurom H400 Juicer Selected as Best Kitchen Product of 2024 by Forbes

Each year, Forbes selects top products across nine categories-including kitchen, beauty, fashion, tech, and travel-using rigorous criteria such as quality, value, user convenience based on hands-on testing, and customer reviews. This year's award-winning products all received high marks for their exceptional quality, innovative technology, and high consumer satisfaction.

The Hurom H400 juicer stood out for its impressive performance, user-friendly design, and elegant look, securing its position as the top kitchen product for 2024.

Featuring low-speed extraction technology, the H400 maintains the nutrients in fruits and vegetables, enhancing juice quality. By minimizing heat during extraction, it allows consumers to fully retain and enjoy the nutrients found in fruits and vegetables, while preventing oxidation for a fresher taste. With its powerful juicing capability, Forbes noted that the H400 delivers smooth, pulp-free juice with rich flavor.

The innovative Mega Hopper also lets users place whole fruits and vegetables directly into the juicer, where they are automatically cut, reducing prep time. Designed for simplicity from assembly to cleaning, the H400's convenience features contributed significantly to its high ratings in the Forbes evaluation.

With a sleek, modern design that complements kitchen decor, the Hurom H400 also includes a built-in puree cup that collects pulp during juicing, maximizing space efficiency and earning positive design feedback.

Jaewon Kim, CEO of Hurom, shared, "We are honored to see the Hurom H400's quality recognized internationally. Hurom will continue to bring innovative, user-centered products to consumers around the world, promoting the value of health and wellness."

Earlier in February, the Hurom H400 received praise from Forbes as the Best Juicer for its low-speed extraction technology and user-friendly features. Additionally, in 2023, the Hurom H200 earned the title of Best Juicer Overall from Forbes, recognized for its exceptional ease of use.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563224/Image__Hurom_H400_Juicer_Selected_as_Best_Kitchen_Product_of_2024_by_Forbes.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hurom-h400-named-best-kitchen-product-of-2024-by-forbes-302311468.html

