Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 07:45 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strauss Group Ltd.: Strauss Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results: Group revenues up 12%, reaching NIS 3 billion, and operating profit rises 4% to NIS 223 million

Finanznachrichten News

Strauss Group President & CEO Shai Babad commented: "In the past week, the company announced a transaction to sell its ownership interest in Sabra for NIS 900 million. This transaction represents another step in executing the Group's strategy to focus on core business, better leverage resources, and drive significant initiatives for Strauss. The Group has delivered a quarter of growth across all business segments, despite ongoing challenges posed by rising raw material prices, which continue to put pressure on our margins. I am immensely proud of our dedicated employees, who have ensured business continuity in the face of the war and its repercussions."

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) published its financial statements, summing up the third quarter of 2024 with growth in revenues, which totaled NIS 3 billion, up 11.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Operating profit was NIS 223 million, 7.4% of total sales. Net income attributable to shareholders of the company was NIS 102 million, reflecting a decline of 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strauss Group concluded the first nine months of 2024 with revenues of NIS 8.3 billion, up 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Operating profit in the nine months was NIS 578 million, down 2.3% compared to the corresponding period, and constituted 6.9% of total sales in the period. Net income attributable to shareholders of the company was NIS 344 million, up 1.3% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Results

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Sales

NIS 2,991M

NIS 2,675M

% change

+11.8 %


Operating profit

NIS 223M

NIS 212M

% change

+4.2 %


% of sales

7.4 %

8.0 %

Net profit

NIS 102M

NIS 120M

% change

-15.4 %


Over the past few months, the Group has completed several key strategic initiatives as part of executing its strategy. As part of this process, the company announced at the end of last week the sale of its ownership interest in Sabra and Obela for NIS 900 million. Sabra and Obela will be acquired by the global food and beverage company, PepsiCo, the Group's partner in the joint ventures.

Several months ago, Strauss launched a revised strategy for the Group, prioritizing a renewed focus on its core activities, strengthening its home base in Israel, expanding the business in Brazil and continuing to grow the water business internationally, while making further investments in the development of capabilities and boosting robustness and readiness for the future. The company will continue to pursue the implementation of the Group's strategy.

Q3 2024 summary by operating segment:

Strauss Israel - revenue and EBIT growth

In the third quarter, Strauss Israel delivered revenues of NIS 1,371 million, up 9.0% compared to the corresponding period last year. Strauss Israel's operating profit in the quarter was NIS 158 million, up 27.8% versus last year.

Sales by the Health & Wellness segment in the third quarter reached NIS 827 million, up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year, and operating profit was NIS 120 million, reflecting an increase of 19.5% over last year.

Sales by the Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) segment in the third quarter were NIS 323 million, up 32.6% compared to the corresponding quarter last year, and operating profit was NIS 9 million, an increase of 219.5% compared to an operating loss in the same quarter of 2023.

The Fun & Indulgence (Israel Coffee) segment concluded the third quarter of the year with sales of NIS 221 million, up 5.4% compared to the corresponding period, and operating profit was NIS 29 million, a decline of 6.8% compared to last year.

Strauss International Coffee - revenue and EBIT growth

Strauss International Coffee delivered revenues of NIS 1,259 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 17.8% compared to the same quarter in 2023, and operating profit was NIS 68 million, up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The coffee company in Brazil, Três Corações (50%) concluded the third quarter with NIS 897 million in revenues, up 25.6% compared to last year, and operating profit of NIS 48 million, reflecting an increase of 61.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

The coffee business in Russia summed up the third quarter with revenues of NIS 148 million, up 16.9%. The business in Ukraine concluded the quarter with revenues of NIS 40 million, an increase of 3.3%. In Poland, revenues in the quarter were NIS 104 million, an increase of 15.9%, and the business in Romania delivered NIS 73 million in quarterly revenues, up 26.7% compared to corresponding period last year.

Strauss Water - stronger revenue and margins

Strauss Water concluded the third quarter of 2024 with revenues of NIS 224 million, up 1.6% compared to the corresponding period last year, and operating profit of NIS 26 million, up 23.3% compared to the corresponding period. The water business in China (for 100%) delivered revenues of NIS 213 million in the quarter, up 6.5%, and net profit of NIS 28 million, an increase of 47.4% versus last year.

Sabra and Obela - operating break-even

Sabra's revenues (for 50%) in the third quarter of 2024 were NIS 114 million, up 6.4%, and operating profit was NIS 1 million, a decline of 95.7% compared to the corresponding period last year. Obela delivered revenues (for 50%) of NIS 21 million in the quarter.

Non GAAP Figures (1)





Third Quarter


2024

2023

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

2,991

2,675

11.8 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

15.4 %

2.8 %


Gross Profit (NIS mm)

911

855

6.5 %

Gross Margins (%)

30.5 %

32.0 %

-150 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

332

320

3.3 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

11.1 %

12.0 %

-90 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

223

212

4.2 %

EBIT Margins (%)

7.4 %

8.0 %

-60 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm)

102

120

-15.4 %

Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%)

3.4 %

4.5 %

-110 bps

EPS (NIS)

0.88

1.04

-15.5 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

60

300

-80.0 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

158

147

7.5 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

3,286

2,880

14.1 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

2.7x

2.7x

(0.0x)

(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled
businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial
derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity
derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those
items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)











Third Quarter


Sales (NIS mm)

Sales Growth vs. Last Year

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

EBIT (NIS mm)

NIS Change in EBIT

% Change in EBIT

EBIT margins

Change in EBIT margins vs. 2023

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities









Strauss Israel:









Health & Wellness

827

2.8 %

2.8 %

120

19

19.5 %

14.5 %

+200 bps

Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and sweets) (2)

323

32.6 %

32.6 %

9

17

219.5 %

2.8 %

+590 bps

Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel)

221

5.4 %

5.4 %

29

(1)

-6.8 %

12.9 %

-170 bps

Total Strauss Israel

1,371

9.0 %

9.0 %

158

35

27.8 %

11.5 %

+170 bps

International Coffee (2)

1,259

17.8 %

28.0 %

68

8

12.6 %

5.4 %

-20 bps

Strauss Water (2)

224

1.6 %

1.4 %

26

5

23.3 %

11.6 %

+210 bps

Other

137

6.1 %

6.1 %

(29)

(37)

-443.9 %

NM

NM

Total Group

2,991

11.8 %

15.4 %

223

11

4.2 %

7.4 %

-60 bps

(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at period end of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives, until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties and/or the financial derivative is exercised, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effects of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) - Brazil (a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%)). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note : Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

Third Quarter


2024

2023

Change

Sales

1,873

1,746

7.3 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges

1,245

1,126

10.5 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

(25)

41


Cost of sales

1,220

1,167

4.5 %

Gross profit

653

579

12.9 %

% of sales

34.9 %

33.1 %


Selling and marketing expenses

360

369

-2.5 %

General and administrative expenses

127

118

7.7 %

Total expenses

487

487


Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

58

70

-16.4 %

Share of loss of equity-accounted incubator investees

(8)

(6)

33.3 %

Operating profit before other expenses

216

156

39.3 %

% of sales

11.6 %

8.9 %


Other expenses, net

(19)

(3)


Operating profit after other expenses

197

153

28.5 %

Financing expenses, net

(40)

(20)

89.0 %

Income before taxes on income

157

133

19.0 %

Taxes on income

(36)

(33)

9.7 %

Effective tax rate

22.8 %

24.8 %


Income for the period

121

100

22.1 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

99

80

23.7 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

22

20

15.3 %

Non GAAP Figures (1)





First Nine Months


2024

2023

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

8,334

7,854

6.1 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

6.9 %

7.5 %


Gross Profit (NIS mm)

2,626

2,531

3.8 %

Gross Margins (%)

31.5 %

32.2 %

-70 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

912

905

0.7 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

10.9 %

11.5 %

-60 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

578

591

-2.3 %

EBIT Margins (%)

6.9 %

7.5 %

-60 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm)

344

339

1.3 %

Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%)

4.1 %

4.3 %

-20 bps

EPS (NIS)

2.95

2.91

1.3 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

(41)

135

-130.4 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

454

348

30.5 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

3,286

2,880

14.1 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

2.7x

2.7x

(0.0x)

(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly
controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at period end of open positions in the Group in respect
of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising
from commodity derivatives, until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties and/or the financial derivative is exercised, other
income and expenses, net, and the tax effects of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)











First Nine Months


Sales (NIS mm)

Sales Growth vs. Last Year

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

EBIT (NIS mm)

NIS Change in EBIT

% Change in EBIT

EBIT margins

Change in EBIT margins vs. 2023

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities









Strauss Israel:









Health & Wellness

2,312

0.5 %

0.5 %

286

23

8.9 %

12.4 %

+100 bps

Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and sweets) (2)

955

24.6 %

24.6 %

39

23

146.7 %

4.1 %

+200 bps

Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel)

625

1.4 %

1.4 %

83

-

-0.6 %

13.2 %

-30 bps

Total Strauss Israel

3,892

5.6 %

5.6 %

408

46

12.8 %

10.5 %

+70 bps

International Coffee (2)

3,418

7.9 %

10.3 %

167

(30)

-15.3 %

4.9 %

-130 bps










Strauss Water (2)

627

2.4 %

2.2 %

75

9

12.6 %

11.9 %

+100 bps

Other

397

1.7 %

1.7 %

(72)

(38)

115.8 %

NM

NM

Total Group

8,334

6.1 %

6.9 %

578

(13)

-2.3 %

6.9 %

-60 bps

(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) - Brazil - a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note : Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

First Nine Months


2024

2023

Change

Sales

5,300

5,090

4.1 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges

3,459

3,280

5.4 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

40

(16)


Cost of sales

3,499

3,264

7.2 %

Gross profit

1,801

1,826

-1.3 %

% of sales

34.0 %

35.9 %


Selling and marketing expenses

1,060

1,045

1.4 %

General and administrative expenses

382

359

6.6 %

Total expenses

1,442

1,404


Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

143

162

-11.9 %

Share of loss of equity-accounted incubator investees

(18)

(23)

-21.7 %

Operating profit before other expenses

484

561

-13.7 %

% of sales

9.1 %

11.0 %


Other income (expenses), net

(82)

58


Operating profit after other expenses

402

619

-35.1 %

Financing expenses, net

(73)

(50)

44.2 %

Income before taxes on income

329

569

-42.1 %

Taxes on income

(36)

(137)

-73.7 %

Effective tax rate

11.0 %

24.1 %


Income for the period

293

432

-32.1 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

232

384

-39.5 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

61

48

27.9 %

Conference call

Strauss Group will host a Zoom conference call in Hebrew on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 14:00 (Israel time) with the participation of company management for a review of the financial statements of the company for the third quarter of 2024. Following is the information for those wishing to join the online conference:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0IC9yHxQQa2s9EpVY-I6VQ

Strauss Group will also host a Zoom conference call in English on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 15:30 (Israel time) with the participation of company management for a review of the financial statements of the company for the third quarter of 2024. Following is the information for those wishing to join the online conference:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y3TuLOrtSoaK_0zV3Ay36Q

For further information, please contact:

Liron Ben Yaakov

Director of Communications and PR

972-54-609-1600

972-3-675-2584

[email protected]

Telem Yahav

Director of External Communications

972-52-257-9939

972-3-675-6713

[email protected]

1 The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at period end of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives, until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties and/or the financial derivative is exercised, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effects of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.