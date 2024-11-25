First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Reflects continued growth and high profitability while maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

Net income of NIS 620 million and a return on equity of 19.4% in the third quarter of 2024;

Net income of NIS 1,798 million and a return on equity of 19.4% for the first nine months of the year;

Credit to the public grew by 6% compared to the end of 2023 and by 3.5% compared to the second quarter of the year;

Deposits by the public grew by 11.4% compared to the end of 2023, and by 4.3% compared to the second quarter of the year;

The portfolio of customers' assets grew by 19% compared to the end of 2023, and reached NIS 800 billion;

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders was NIS 13 billion, an increase of 8.2% compared to the end of 2023;

The tier 1 capital ratio was 11.41%;

The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend in the amount of NIS 248 million, representing 40% of the net income.

Financial Results of the Third Quarter 2024

Net profit for the First International Bank Group was NIS 620 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 36.3 % compared to the comparative quarter in the previous year. Return on equity was 19.4%.

The net profit for the first nine months of the year was NIS 1,798 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to the comparative period in the previous year. The return on equity was 19.4%.

Expense for credit losses was NIS 22 million in the third quarter, amounting to 0.07% of the average balance of credit to the public. Income for credit losses amounted to NIS 51 million in the first nine months of the year, primarily from debt recovery. In the corresponding period of last year, expenses of NIS 336 million were recorded which was due to an increase in collective provisions because of concerns over macroeconomic impacts, amid uncertainty.

High-quality credit portfolio: the NPL (non-performing loan) ratio remained stable and reached 0.57% at the end of the third quarter. This reflects the quality of the credit portfolio, (the balance of debts not accruing or overdue by 90 days or more out of the total credit to the public). The total coverage ratio (the ratio of the total credit loss provisions to the total credit to the public) stood at 1.41%, compared to 1.37% in the comparative period last year.

The operating and other expenses were NIS 2,240 million in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 2% compared to the comparative period in the previous year, mainly due to an increase in other expenses: IT-related, donations, telecommunications and advertising. The efficiency ratio stood at 44.5%.

Credit to the public amounted to NIS 126.4 billion, an increase of 6% compared to the end of 2023. There was an increase in the credit of 3.5% in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter of the year.

Deposits by the public amounted to NIS 213 billion, an increase of 11.4% compared to the end of 2023, and 4.3% compared to the second quarter.

The total customers' assets portfolio increased by 26% year-over-year and by 19% compared to the end of 2023, to approximately 800 billion.

Equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank increased to NIS 13 billion, an increase of 8.2% compared to the end of 2023. The tier 1 capital ratio reached 11.41%, approximately -2.2% above the regulatory requirement, reflecting the highest capital surplus in the Israeli banking system. The liquidity coverage ratio is high and stands at 171%.

Considering the requests of the Banking Supervisor regarding capital planning and profits distribution policies, the Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend to the shareholders for NIS 248 million representing 40% of the net income. The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to review the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy in light of ongoing developments and their impact on the Israeli economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank, commented:,"The Bank's reports reflect a growth trend both on the passive side, including deposits and securities of the public, which reached a record NIS 800 billion, and also on the active side, with a considerable increase in the credit portfolio, which has been achieved while maintaining the quality of the underwriting and portfolio diversification.

"Amid economic uncertainty and the ongoing multi-front war in Israel, the First International Bank maintained high capital and liquidity cushions, ensuring resilience and our ability to continue supporting our customers. The Bank is continuing to provide benefits and relief measures for customers to help them navigate the current challenging period.

"I am proud to say that the First International Bank's customers are the most satisfied among bank customers in Israel, reporting high satisfaction with the Bank, the professionalism of its services and their willingness to recommend the bank to their friends. This is evidenced via customer surveys, including the recent Marketest survey. This reflects the high quality service and competitiveness of the First International Bank, as well as the professionalism and the dedication of our Group's employees, all of whom have contributed to the achievement.

"We recently announced a number of management changes at the Bank: Vered Golan was appointed to the position of Head of the Corporate Division, Dr. Moriah Hoftman-Doron was appointed to the position of Chief Legal Counsel, and Liora Shechter was appointed CEO of Mataf. I wish considerable success to the new members of our management team."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES Principal financial ratios

For the nine months

ended September 30,

For the year ended

December 31,



2024

2023

2023











in % Principal execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 19.4 20.5 19.7 Return on average assets(1) 1.05 1.10 1.06 Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.41 10.84 11.35 Leverage ratio 5.17 5.30 5.26 Liquidity coverage ratio 171 142 156 Net stable funding ratio 142 138 146 Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.9 3.3 3.2 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 2.1 2.5 2.4 Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.7 0.7 0.7 Efficiency ratio 44.5 43.6 43.5 Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.29 1.25 1.36 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public 1.41 1.37 1.50 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.57 0.49 0.60 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 230.5 263.8 234.5 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) (0.06) - 0.03 Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) (0.06) 0.38 0.42

Principal data from the statement of income





For the nine months

ended September 30,







2024

2023











NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank





1,798

1,673 Interest Income, net



3,601 3,820 Expenses (income) from credit losses



(51) 336 Total non-Interest income



1,436 1,216 Of which: Fees



1,123 1,131 Total operating and other expenses



2,240 2,197 Of which: Salaries and related expenses



1,302 1,353 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)



17.92 16.67

Principal data from the balance sheet

30.9.24

30.9.23

31.12.23











NIS million Total assets

242,512

210,673

221,593 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 81,440 61,659 68,866 Securities 28,860 22,043 26,985 Credit to the public, net 124,749 118,577 117,622 Total liabilities 228,823 198,542 208,947 of which: Deposits from the public 212,907 181,274 191,125 Deposits from banks 2,631 3,824 4,314 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,474 4,751 4,767 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 13,066 11,583 12,071

Additional data

30.9.24

30.9.23

31.12.23 Share price (0.01 NIS)

15,410

16,360

14,990 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 739 706 795 (1) Annualized. (2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)



For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

2,955

2,590

8,410

7,289

9,850 Interest Expenses 1,690 1,363 4,809 3,469 4,884 Interest Income, net 1,265 1,227 3,601 3,820 4,966 Expenses (income) from credit losses 22 165 (51) 336 502 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 1,243 1,062 3,652 3,484 4,464 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 153 (1) 300 78 142 Fees 396 375 1,123 1,131 1,502 Other income 3 - 13 7 8 Total non- Interest income 552 374 1,436 1,216 1,652 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 430 438 1,302 1,353 1,746 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 91 89 264 256 341 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 36 31 99 91 122 Other expenses 220 175 575 497 668 Total operating and other expenses 777 733 2,240 2,197 2,877 Profit before taxes 1,018 703 2,848 2,503 3,239 Provision for taxes on profit 390 247 1,033 869 1,090 Profit after taxes 628 456 1,815 1,634 2,149 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 22 21 62 105 113 Net profit:









Before attribution to non-controlling interests 650 477 1,877 1,739 2,262 Attributed to non-controlling interests (30) (22) (79) (66) (90) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 620 455 1,798 1,673 2,172















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 6.18 4.53 17.92 16.67 21.65

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)



For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2024

2023

2024

2023

2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests

650

477

1,877

1,739

2,262 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (30) (22) (79) (66) (90) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 620 455 1,798 1,673 2,172 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 129 52 (115) 78 213 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (2) 34 10 37 25 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 127 86 (105) 115 238 Related tax effect (49) (29) 41 (40) (81) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes 78 57 (64) 75 157 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 3 1 (2) 6 9 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 75 56 (62) 69 148 Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 728 534 1,813 1,814 2,419 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (33) (23) (77) (72) (99) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 695 511 1,736 1,742 2,320 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans and deduction of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)



September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 81,440 61,659 68,866 Securities 28,860 22,043 26,985 Securities borrowed 147 155 57 Credit to the public 126,374 120,073 119,240 Provision for Credit losses (1,625) (1,496) (1,618) Credit to the public, net 124,749 118,577 117,622 Credit to the government 1,611 1,015 1,055 Investment in investee company 854 776 786 Buildings and equipment 852 871 877 Intangible assets 350 305 328 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 2,308 3,940 3,651 Other assets(2) 1,341 1,332 1,366 Total assets 242,512 210,673 221,593 Liabilities and Capital





Deposits from the public 212,907 181,274 191,125 Deposits from banks 2,631 3,824 4,314 Deposits from the Government 689 665 750 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 1,542 - - Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,474 4,751 4,767 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,086 3,496 3,784 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,494 4,532 4,207 Total liabilities 228,823 198,542 208,947 Shareholders' equity 13,066 11,583 12,071 Non-controlling interests 623 548 575 Total capital 13,689 12,131 12,646 Total liabilities and capital 242,512 210,673 221,593 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 160 million and NIS 150 million and NIS 165 million at 30.9.24, 30.9.23 and 31.12.23, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 16 million and NIS 13 million and NIS 10 million at 30.9.24, 30.9.23 and 31.12.23, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 48 million and NIS 26 million and NIS 11 million at 30.9.24, 30.9.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)



For the three months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of June 30, 2024 927 (292) 11,980 12,615 590 13,205 Net profit for the period - - 620 620 30 650 Dividend - - (244) (244) - (244) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 75 - 75 3 78 Balance as at September 30, 2024 927 (217) 12,356 13,066 623 13,689





For the three months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of June 30, 2023 927 (290) 10,655 11,292 525 11,817 Net profit for the period - - 455 455 22 477 Dividend - - (220) (220) - (220) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 56 - 56 1 57 Balance as at September 30, 2023 927 (234) 10,890 11,583 548 12,131





























For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited) 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Net profit for the period - - 1,798 1,798 79 1,877 Dividend - - (741) (741) (29) (770) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (62) - (62) (2) (64) Balance as at September 30, 2024 927 (217) 12,356 13,066 623 13,689





For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited) 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation in investee company* - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the period - - 1,673 1,673 66 1,739 Dividend - - (708) (708) - (708) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 69 - 69 6 75 Balance as at September 30, 2023 927 (234) 10,890 11,583 548 12,131

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D) (NIS million)



For the year ended December 31, 2023 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings(2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2022 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation in investee company * - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the year - - 2,172 2,172 90 2,262 Dividend - - (798) (798) - (798) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 148 - 148 9 157 Balance as at December 31, 2023 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 * Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326). (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

