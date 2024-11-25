Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A0B7MN | ISIN: AU000000PRU3
22.11.24
1,674 Euro
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 02:43 Uhr
Perseus Mining Limited: Perseus Mining General Meeting Results

Perth, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on 22 November 2024 at 3pm AWST. All six resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are set out on the next page.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


