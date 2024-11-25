Perseus Mining Limited: Perseus Mining General Meeting Results

Perth, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on 22 November 2024 at 3pm AWST. All six resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are set out on the next page.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

Email: IR@perseusmining.com



ABN: 27 106 808 986



WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM CONTACTS:



Jeff Quartermaine



Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media Relations

+61 4 20 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.