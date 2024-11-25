Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116FD | ISIN: BE0974276082 | Ticker-Symbol: OT7
Tradegate
25.11.24
10:44 Uhr
7,980 Euro
+0,330
+4,31 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9107,93012:00
7,9007,94011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ontex to buy back up to 1.5 million shares

Finanznachrichten News

Inside information

Aalst, Belgium, November 25, 2024 - Ontex Group NV, a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, announces the launch of a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares, representing 1.8% of its issued shares. The shares acquired through the program will contribute to meeting Ontex's obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period, starting on December 1, 2024 and ending on June 30, 2025.

The program will be conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on May 5, 2023, and will be executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate. The timing of the transactions will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The share buy-back program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, Ontex will publish weekly updates on the progress of its share purchases. During the term of the share buy-back program, Ontex's liquidity contract will be suspended. As Ontex currently already holds 1.2 million shares in treasury, it will hold 2.7 million treasury shares upon completion of the program, representing 3.2% of its issued shares.

Enquiries

  • Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
  • Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,200 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.