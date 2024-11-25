Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 10:34 Uhr
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

Finanznachrichten News
The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the
Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2024-11-25: 



ISIN code                 XS2765498717 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCA350034A 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNA350034A 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2024-12-02  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2034-02-13  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               1000     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               3,500    
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          3,190    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     3,217    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         3,240    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   113 000 000 
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 900 000   
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       65 000 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               68 259 670,19
--------------------------------------------------------







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
