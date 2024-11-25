The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2024-11-25: ISIN code XS2765498717 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA350034A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA350034A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2024-12-02 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2034-02-13 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 3,500 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 3,190 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 3,217 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 3,240 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 113 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 900 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 65 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 68 259 670,19 -------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.