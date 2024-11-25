Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 10:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclo-sure of inside information

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Shape Robotics A/S for not having ensured
that inside information was disseminated to as wide a public as possible on a
non-discriminatory basis, and simultaneously throughout the Union. 

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions &
Statements 2024 on the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the
issuer. This is stated in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, Supplement A - Nasdaq Copenhagen, Part G, rule 29. 



Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 





________________________________________________________________________________
___ 

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261899
