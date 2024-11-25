SiC Fibers Market worth $3.34 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "SiC Fibers Market by Type (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), Form (Continuous, Woven), Phase (Amorphous, Crystalline), Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", global SiC Fibers market size is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion in 2031 from USD 0.70 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2024 to 2031.

The Increased production of the newly designed Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) engines creates a strong demand for Silicon Carbide fiber (SiC), which is one of the key growth drivers in the SiC fibers market. LEAP is an engine developed by CFM International for advanced aircraft models A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX, and COMAC C919. These engines are based on using SiC fiber-reinforced composites in their shrouds, due to their outstanding strength at temperatures and resistance to oxidation making it suitable for such high-stress conditions encountered in state-of-the-art jet engines.

The sales volumes of LEAP since 2016 have been dramatic, with more than 1,736 units sold in 2019. The LEAP production rate is likely to grow to at least 2,000 units per year. It has resulted in a significant increase in the SiC fibers market. Prominent players as NGS Advanced Fibers Co. Ltd. and Ube Corporation along with some newcomers like GE Aerospace, BJS Ceramic, and Ningbo Zhongxing New Materials Co. Ltd. have boosted up their productions.

GE Aerospace, for example, has committed to raise SiC fiber production to 100 tons per year by the end of this decade as demand rises with new aerospace clients. This capacity is a potential reflection of the growth in demand in aerospace for these types of high-performance materials, such as those used in LEAP engines.

Second generation SiC fibers segment is expected to grow with second-highest CAGR in terms of value in SiC Fibers market during the forecasted period.

The Second-generation SiC fibers have gained recognition as the second-fastest-growing in the SiC fibers market because of their immense demand in the aerospace sector. There exists a considerable advancement of SiC fibers in the last decade in the aerospace sector due to the need of high-performance materials that can sustain extreme temperatures. Although the second generation SiC fibers have surpassed the limitations of the earlier SiC fibers, which have a high oxygen content that, in turn, limits their usage for temperatures below 1050°C. The strong demand of stringent requirements for advanced aerospace engines calls for materials that will be able to endure high temperatures for longer periods. Also, during China's "Twelfth Five-Year Plan, second-generation continuous SiC fibers of more than 600 kilograms were delivered to the key aerospace organizations like Aerospace Science and Technology Group. The delivery has provided the critical stock that supported high-demand orders for next-generation aerospace engines; therefore, second-generation SiC fibers are positioned as the critical elements in the development of advanced aviation technologies.

Woven SiC fibers segment is expected to grow with the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in SiC Fibers market during the forecasted period.

The Woven SiC fibers are the second-fastest-growing in the SiC fibers market, driven by the demand for high-quality advanced materials used in aerospace and defense applications. Almost all the major manufacturers have developed their own in-house weaving processes to produce high-quality woven SiC fabrics such as GE Aerospace, BJS Ceramics, MATECH, and NGS Advanced Fibers. This has made them possible to tailor specific customer needs and has stimulated innovation and the growth of the development of highly advanced materials for high-performance applications that stimulate further growth in the woven SiC fibers market.

The amorphous SiC fibers segment is expected to grow with the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in SiC Fibers by phase segment during the forecasted period.

Amorphous SiC fibers are the second fastest-growing form in the market of SiC fibers. The structure has high mechanical strength, flexibility, and unmatched high temperature resistance. They can support temperatures between 2,372°F and 2,732°F. Such features make them ideal for applications in harsh environments like protective coatings, MEMS sensors, or quantum technologies. They could be deposited at lower temperatures on a wide variety of substrates and cut across a range of industrial sectors from aerospace to electronics, and hence are very promising solutions for future high-performance devices in aerospace, electronics, and other advanced industries.

Usage of SiC fibers in Composites is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in terms of value in SiC Fibers by usage segment during the forecasted period.

The fastest-growing usage of SiC fibers is in composites. This has been influenced mainly by considerable breakthroughs in research and development, especially by NASA at the Glenn Research Center. Combining high-strength SiC fibers such as "Sylramic-iBN" and "Super Sylramic-iBN," along with advanced techniques such as protective boron-nitride coatings and chemical vapor infiltration (CVI), has considerably improved SiC-based ceramic matrix composites. With the highest tensile strength, thermal stability, and resistance to extreme heat and stress, these composites are best suited for high-performance application in industries like aerospace where components must endure temperatures well above 2700°F. Thus, SiC fibers are rapidly replacing the traditional material that was used in aerospace like metallic superalloys and carbon fiber composites, and therefore their adoption in high-temperature and high-stress application is growing fast.

The demand of SiC fibers in industrial end-use is expected to grow with the third-highest CAGR in terms of value in SiC Fibers market during the forecasted period.

The Industrial applications of SiC fibers rank third in the SiC fibers market, with their versatility and excellence performance characteristics under extreme conditions. The usage of SiC fibers is increasing in reformers, reactors, heat exchangers, and filters in the chemical and petrochemical sectors besides high-temperature components in this sector, which includes preheaters, recuperators, and radiant tubes used in heat transfer. Continued investment in oil & gas and chemical processing industries in various high-performance materials is accelerating demand for SiC fibers in such critical applications and is fueling growth in the industrial end-use segment.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register third-highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.

Asia-Pacific is the third fastest developing market for SiC fibers mainly due to fast-developing aviation sector, namely aircraft building and manufacturing of aerospace components. Japan leads in the field of manufacture of space-sector products as well as in the case of SiC fibers. In the region, major OEMs including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fuji Heavy Industries, and IHI Corporation have been developing advanced aerospace technologies that are significantly driving demand for such high-performance material like SiC fibers. Innovation in the manufacturing of aero engines is trending in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, it is also making significant moves towards making use of high-temperature-resistant materials in aerospace, making it a critical market for SiC fibers.

Key players

Prominent companies include NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd. (Japan), UBE Corporation (Japan), COI Ceramics, Inc. (US), Specialty Materials, Inc. (US), MATECH (US), Suzhou Saifei Group Ltd. (China), Haydale Technologies Inc. (US), GE Aerospace (US), Ningbo Zhongxing New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), BJS Ceramics (Germany), Nanoshel LLC (US), Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc. (US), TISICS LTD. (UK), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (US), the Institute of Energy Science & Technology (Japan), National University of Defense Technology (China), Free Form Fibers (US), and among others.

