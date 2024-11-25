Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE:MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") has issued an invitation to tender bids for carrying out a mineral resource estimation at the Company's Trojarová antimony-gold property in Slovakia. Three companies with recognized technical credentials were selected to submit bids.

Trojarová, located in the heart of Europe, had prior development and production operations in respect of antimony. Historical resource estimates were produced in connection with Soviet era work conducted on the property, in accordance with the Russian classification system at the time. Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2024 for more detailed information about this antimony-gold deposit and the prior estimates. The historical work conducted is instructive as to future work programs to be conducted by the Company.

The Company expects to receive bids by December 20, 2024 and to make a decision by year's end as to which company it will commission with a three-fold task:

Input all historical data into a digital data base, including drill logs and analyses, plans, section, underground geological mapping and sampling, historical block modeling and all other relevant data, in order to generate an independent three-dimensional model and seek to verify the accuracy of the historical estimates on the property: Make recommendations to management in regard to the number, location, orientation and depth of twin and infill holes to be drilled, along with all quality assurance, quality control protocols, in order that the non-compliant historical resource can be upgraded and classified as a mineral resource in accordance with current industry standards; On completion of the new drill program outlined in items 1 and 2 above, input all newly generated drill data and prepare a "maiden" mineral resource estimate.

Management eagerly awaits receipt of bids and then plans to move forward with the above three step program. With continuation of high antimony prices and demand, management believes that conducting work on Trojarová can add significant value for shareholders.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, geological consultant to Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the filing of a NI 43-101 compliant technical report, activities related to the classification of mineralization documented at Trojarova as a current mineral resource, work to be conducted by the successful bidding party for the work described in the news release, future drill programs and other exploration work, and any future plans for activities at Trojarova. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include, geopolitical developments related to the supply of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, future prices of antimony, availability of capital and labour in respect of Trojarova, any required approvals related to exploration activities to be conducted, the completion of successful bids as part of the process outlined in the news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and such other factors as may impact any future activities in respect of the properties held by the Company.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

