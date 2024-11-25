BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 22 November 2024 were:

229.85p Capital only

229.87p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 54,456 ordinary shares on 22nd November 2024, the Company has 70,470,325 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,890,980 shares which are held in Treasury.