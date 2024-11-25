Anzeige
25.11.2024
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 22 November 2024 were:

202.87c Capital only USD (cents)
161.97p Capital only Sterling (pence)
209.85c Including current year income USD (cents)
167.55p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 18th November 2024, the Company has 189,300,748 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,522,053 shares held in Treasury.


