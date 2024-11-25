Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
25 November 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 22 November 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£49.012million
Including current year income and expenses
£49.247million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
258.29p
Including current year income and expenses
259.52p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
258.77p
Including current year income and expenses
259.89p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000