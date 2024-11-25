Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Thunder Gold Corp (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following results from saw-cut, continuous, channel samples at the P-Target, within its 100%-owned, 2,500 hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property, located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 50 kilometres west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

TMCH24-01 averaged 4.93 g/t Au over 24.87 metres including 9.12 g/t Au over 12.66 metres, the longest, continuously mineralized intercept above a cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t Au in the history of Tower Mountain Gold Property.

TMCH24-02 averaged 2.78 g/t Au over 20.57 metres including 5.44 g/t Au over 8.6 metres, the tenth longest, continuously mineralized intercept above a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off grade.

TMCH24-03 averaged 1.28 g/t Au over 4.91 metres including 4.14 g/t Au over 1.19 metres.

Over 82% of reported channel sample intervals were >0.30 g/t Au, a frequency rate three (3) times higher than that exhibited by the 40,000 drill hole core samples collected to date.

The results, from continuous, saw-cut, channel samples, were collected from newly exposed outcrop at the P-Target, on the eastern margin of the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC"). Two continuous channel samples (20-25 metres in length), spaced 7.5 metres apart, were established perpendicular to the observed strike of the exposed mineralization of interest. A third, shorter channel (approx. 5.0 metres in length), was also completed. The channels were cut to a depth of about 5.0 to 7.0 centimetres using a man-portable diamond blade saw. Samples were collected on roughly 1.0 metre intervals (horizontal) along each channel. Table 1.0 summarizes the assay results from the three (3) individual channels. Table 2.0 provides the detailed assay results from each individual channel sample reported.

Table 1.0 _ Summary of P-Target Channel Sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/231224_686c62fd44ec79d9_001full.jpg

Wes Hanson, President and CEO stated, "The gold assay results demonstrate excellent continuity. The results are not being skewed by outlier values. TMCH24-01 is the highest value interval (above a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off) ever reported at Tower Mountain. The two long channels averaged 3.95 g/t Au over an average length of 22.7 metres. The observed gold grade and thickness on surface at the P-Target offers the potential for higher-grade mineralization that can augment the low-grade gold mineralization established along the western margin of the TMIC. The recent soil sampling results suggest extension to the southeast as do rock samples collected during prospecting. At a minimum, the channel sample results certainly support our assertion that the untested perimeter of the TMIC represents a compelling exploration target."

Table 2.0 - P-Target Channel Sample Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/231224_686c62fd44ec79d9_002full.jpg

A total of fifty-one (51) channel samples were collected and assayed from the P-Target outcrop. Results range from a low of 0.054 g/t Au to a high of 25.3 g/t Au. Eighty-two percent (82%) of the population returned a grade greater than 0.30 g/t Au, a frequency rate three (3) times higher than that demonstrated by the historical diamond drill population of 40,000 samples.

The mapping and sampling at the P-Target, when considered in conjunction with the recently completed soil sampling program, suggests potential to extend the P-Target mineralization over 500 metres to the southeast, coincident with a strong to moderate gold-in-soil anomaly. (Ref. Figure 1.0) The Company plans to complete eight (8) shallow diamond drill holes targeting this trend. A total of four drill sections, spaced twenty-five (25) metres apart, are planned to the southeast, along the observed trend of the mineralization. Two (2) holes are planned on each section, targeting the mineralized horizon thirty (30) and seventy-five (75) metres from surface (Ref. Figure 2.0). The Company estimates a mid-December 2024 completion date.

Figure 1.0 P-Target Opportunity - Gold in Soil Underlay

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/231224_686c62fd44ec79d9_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Channel samples were collected by establishing two, parallel cuts, approximately five (5) to ten (10) centimetres apart along a set bearing from a known start point. Each saw-cut is approximately five (5) to seven (7) centimetres deep. Samples were measured horizontally utilizing a nominal 1.0 metre maximum sampling interval. Each sample was collected by hand, utilizing a hammer and chisel to remove the material between the parallel saw cuts. Each sample is described, placed in a sample bag, labeled and recorded. A permanent aluminum tag is fixed on the outcrop with the corresponding sample number recorded for future reference.

Certified standards and blanks were randomly inserted into the sample stream and constituted approximately 5-10% of the sample stream. Standard and blank performance was monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. If unexplained failures were identified, the five (5) samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. Standards and blanks were inserted into the re-assayed interval stream as well, to monitor analytical performance. Samples were shipped to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario where sample preparation and analyses were completed. All samples were analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay (FA) fusion with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All samples were also analyzed for 35-elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) analysis.

Figure 2.0 P-Target Detailed Mapping and Sampling Summary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/231224_686c62fd44ec79d9_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive center. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

For further information contact:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including without limitation; anticipated results of geophysical drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231224

SOURCE: Thunder Gold Corp.