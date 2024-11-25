Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, announces continued growth in its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury through an ongoing Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, fueled by rewards from its mining operations and enhanced by the use of strategic derivative trades.

Neptune's DCA focuses on consistently acquiring Bitcoin over time, using income generated from its cryptocurrency staking and mining operations in addition to cash reserves. This method ensures steady growth in Neptune's Bitcoin holdings while mitigating the impact of market volatility. Additionally, the Company employs derivative trades, such as selling Bitcoin put options, to further optimize its Bitcoin acquisition strategy. This dual approach not only secures more BTC at advantageous prices but also allows Neptune to earn premium income from options contracts, enhancing returns on cash reserves.

"Bitcoin remains the cornerstone of our digital asset portfolio with a current balance 350 BTC plus another 10 BTC in derivative trades expiring at the end of November. Our DCA and derivative strategies allow us to grow our holdings while maximizing cash efficiency," said Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune Digital Assets. "This approach ensures we regularly add to our treasury, regardless of market fluctuations, while generating additional income through innovative financial tools."

As Bitcoin continues to establish itself as the leading digital asset and store of value, Neptune is strategically positioned to benefit from its long-term growth. Bitcoin's role as the backbone of the cryptocurrency market and its increasing adoption by institutional investors underscore its importance as a foundational element of Neptune's portfolio for the foreseeable future, the Company does not intend to liquidate any BTC.

"The combination of consistent DCA, derivative strategies, and mining rewards makes our Bitcoin strategy both innovative and sustainable," added Moodie. "We're not just accumulating Bitcoin; we're doing it in a way that generates additional value for our shareholders while staying true to our vision of financial prudence, decentralized financial future and blockchain innovation."

With its disciplined approach to Bitcoin acquisition and a focus on leveraging financial strategies for maximum efficiency, Neptune Digital Assets remains committed to building a robust and resilient digital asset portfolio.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

