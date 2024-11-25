LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh on Monday launched new Jet Zero Taskforce with refreshed plans to tackle aviation emissions.The Taskforce, comprising some of the most senior figures in the aviation sector, will serve as the driving force to transform UK's air travel aligning with the government's missions to make the country a clean energy superpower and kick-start the economy.It will feature an annual CEO-level meeting chaired by the Transport Secretary to set priorities for the Taskforce and review progress. Members will include the Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband, CEOs of major airlines, such as easyJet and Virgin, airports like Heathrow and Manchester, as well as fuel producers, trade bodies and leading universities.The Taskforce will support the production and delivery of sustainable aviation fuels and zero emission flights, as well as look at how to improve aviation systems to make them more efficient.It will also explore the sector's demand for greenhouse gas removals and the non-CO2 impacts of aviation, such as vapor trails left in the sky, to account for the sector's overall environmental impact.The task force will hold its first meeting on December 4, and sustainable aviation fuels will be the main item on the agenda.Last week, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Mandate was officially signed into law, requiring an increasing amount of SAF in overall jet fuel from January 1, 2025. It aims to achieve the target of using 22 percent of all jet fuel from sustainable sources by 2040.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX