CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive mood prevails in world markets amidst relief at the choice of Scott Bessent as the new U.S. Treasury Secretary. Hopes of a potential de-escalation in Middle East conflict also supported sentiment.Markets also in the meanwhile wait for the minutes of the FOMC on Tuesday and the PCE-based inflation data on Wednesday for more monetary policy cues. The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December at 56 percent and the probability of a pause at 44 percent.Wall Street Futures are in strong positive territory. European benchmarks are also trading mostly higher. Asian benchmarks closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices edged down. Reports of ceasefire talks in the Middle East dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,584.00, up 0.65% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,998.50, up 0.49% Germany's DAX at 19,364.05, up 0.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,277.82, up 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,250.91, down 0.06% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,797.45, up 0.17% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,735.00, up 1.08% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,417.60, up 0.28% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,263.76, down 0.10% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,150.99, down 0.41%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0478, up 0.59% GBP/USD at 1.2565, up 0.28% USD/JPY at 154.45, down 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6507, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3970, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 107.03, down 0.49%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.353%, down 1.29% Germany at 2.2430%, down 0.49% France at 3.065%, up 0.43% U.K. at 4.4260%, up 0.89% Japan at 1.060%, down 1.40%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $74.56, down 0.09%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $71.16, down 0.11%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,710.50, down 0.98%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,214.41, up 0.60% Ethereum at $3,470.73, up 3.06% Solana at $252.03, up 0.72% BNB at $664.30, up 1.08% XRP (XRP) at $1.48, up 5.31%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX