Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded, Canadian holding company that invests in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Anthony Pompliano as an advisor to the Company. As an entrepreneur, investor, and prominent advocate for digital assets, Mr. Pompliano leverages his extensive experience to provide strategic direction to Sol Strategies.

Mr. Pompliano brings a wealth of expertise in digital assets and venture capital to Sol Strategies. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, an investment firm allocating capital across public and private markets. His pioneering efforts in digital asset education, through ventures like The Pomp Podcast and The Pomp Letter, have cemented his reputation as a trusted voice in the crypto industry. Additionally, Mr. Pompliano has a proven track record as an investor, backing companies like Coinbase, Lyft, Reddit, and Everlywell.

"Joining Sol Strategies as an advisor is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the growth of the company," said Anthony Pompliano on his appointment. "Sol Strategies' commitment to giving public market investors access to the Solana ecosystem is a valuable strategy that should be well-received by capital allocators. I look forward to working with the team to drive impactful investments and accelerate the business."

Leah Wald, CEO of Sol Strategies, commented on the appointment: "With the growing interest in the Solana ecosystem, Mr. Pompliano's unparalleled experience in bridging traditional finance and digital assets makes him an invaluable addition to Sol Strategies. His insights will be instrumental in advancing our mission to ensure secure pathways for investors to access Solana's success."

In exchange for the advisory services, the Company has agreed to grant 563,669 restricted share units to Mr. Pompliano, subject to the approval of the Company's board and shareholders and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Sol Strategies is a publicly traded holding company committed to the continued development of the Solana blockchain and ecosystem through its private equity and financial markets activities. Sol Strategies seeks to leverage investment opportunities in staking rewards and Solana-based projects, allowing shareholders to indirectly participate in decentralized finance. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL and on the OTC market under the ticker CYFRF.

To learn more about Sol Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

