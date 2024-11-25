Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 14:10 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGS Elevates John Samuel to Chief Operating Officer to Further Enhance Client Service and Drive Operational Excellence

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. (CGS), a global provider of software applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and business process outsourcing services, today announced that John Samuel has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment reflects CGS's continuing commitment to operational excellence within the company -- and in service to its blue-chip clients. Clients trust CGS to design, implement, and optimize core business functions, like learning and development, supply chain management, and customer service, allowing them to outpace their competition with greater focus on their own core competencies.

"John's appointment to COO will mark an inflection point in CGS's forty-one-year history," said Phil Friedman, CGS founder and CEO. "CGS was founded as a technology company and innovation has been core to our success over the years. Our clients trust us to deliver the right combinations of technology, people, and processes to drive their growth. John has a sure footing across all three vectors and is the perfect leader to take our business to new heights. I am particularly excited by John's vision for integrating AI into our products, services, and operations."

Since joining CGS in 2016, Samuel has served in various strategic leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President, where he spearheaded the company's digital transformation initiatives. As COO, he will now also oversee global operations. His focus will be driving productivity, operational efficiency, and the integration of advanced technologies to further enhance CGS's client services. Under John's leadership, CGS plans to expand its global footprint and implement innovative AI solutions to improve workflows and decision-making processes. These advancements will deliver enhanced efficiency and optimized results, ensuring CGS continues to meet the rapidly evolving needs of its clients.

"As CGS continues to grow and expand globally, I look forward to working closely with our CEO, Phil Friedman, and our exceptional executive team, to execute our vision for driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering greater value to our clients and partners," said Samuel. "This new chapter represents an incredible opportunity to further align our resources and talent with our strategic priorities, pushing boundaries on productivity and efficiency across all areas of the business. I'm honored to play a role in shaping CGS's future!"

About CGS
For more than 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.comand follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Alan Marcus
amarcus@cgsinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a39794c0-0478-4d87-8ded-2ed3a2cc96be


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.