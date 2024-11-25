Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments, is pleased to announce the expansion of its asset class offerings to include hospitality investments with Basecamp Resorts. This strategic partnership with a leading hotel operator enables Parvis investors to access high-growth opportunities in the premium hospitality sector, further diversifying their investment portfolios.

With hospitality sector investments seeing record highs across Canada - Parvis' new asset class aligns with the increasing investor demand for unique, experiential assets. Basecamp Resorts is well-positioned to meet this demand with its portfolio of properties in Western Canada's highly sought-after mountain regions, offering Parvis investors access to a resilient and high-potential segment of the real estate market.

"We're thrilled to expand into the hospitality sector in partnership with Basecamp Resorts, led by the visionary Sky McLean," shared David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Sky's approach to hospitality aligns seamlessly with Parvis' commitment to providing differentiated, high-quality investment opportunities. As the founder and CEO of Basecamp Resorts, Sky has built Western Canada's fastest-growing hospitality brand, focusing on delivering boutique mountain experiences that resonate with today's travellers. Our collaboration with Basecamp not only taps into a high growth sector but also allows us to offer Parvis investors a chance to be part of premium, experience-driven real estate investments that deliver both growth potential and stability."

Basecamp Resorts, a hospitality brand headquartered in Canmore, Alberta, has been providing modern, boutique hotel experiences since its founding in 2016. With 13 hotels and resort properties across Western Canada's stunning mountain ranges, the company combines contemporary design with the natural beauty of its locations. Sky's leadership has transformed Basecamp into a brand that celebrates Canada's outdoor beauty while redefining hospitality standards. This collaboration allows Parvis investors to participate in premium hospitality investments in sought-after mountain destinations, bolstered by Basecamp Resorts' operational expertise and proven track record of performance.

This expansion into the hospitality asset class reflects Parvis' commitment to delivering a diverse range of real estate opportunities that align with evolving investor needs. By broadening its portfolio to include development projects, real estate investment trusts, mortgage funds, and now hospitality, Parvis is strengthening its position as a premier private investment platform in Canada. This move underscores Parvis' focus on creating a dynamic and adaptable platform designed to meet the demands of today's sophisticated investors.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

