Montag, 25.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 14:46 Uhr
BitMEX Launches the 'Decade of BitMEX' Global Campaign With a $1 Million Prize Pool to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary

Finanznachrichten News

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 25, 2024, the OG crypto derivatives exchange, today launched 'Decade of BitMEX', a global campaign featuring a $1 million prize pool to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

decade-of-bitmex_campaign

The campaign, which began on 25 November, is available to new, existing, and returning traders on BitMEX. Key highlights of the campaign include:

  • 50% Off BTC Spot: New users will receive a 50% discount on a one-time BTC spot purchase
  • 20 Missions For 20 Days: By completing daily trading tasks, eligible users have the opportunity to claim up to 200 USDT across 20 days
  • Decade of BitMEX Trading Competition: User must aim for the highest trading volume to win their share of a 10 BTC prize pool, $20,000 in holiday funds, luxury hotel vouchers, and more rewards

To participate in the 'Decade of BitMEX' campaign, new customers need to successfully sign up for a BitMEX account and complete their KYC process. Detailed information on the tasks and rewards can be found here.

For traders interested in joining the Decade of BitMEX Trading Competition, they can do so here.

About BitMEX
BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs with low latency, deep crypto native and especially BTC liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since our founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week - proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blogor www.bitmex.com, and follow Discord, Telegramand Twitter. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a631cd0-da8d-480b-9b29-e77bc89b8bab


