WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) announced Monday that Lawrence Kurzius, Executive Chairman of the Board, will end his eight years of service as Chairman on December 31, 2024.Kurzius will continue as a Board member for McCormick, where he was employed for 22 years. He will not stand for re-election at the Company's annual shareholder meeting in March 2025.Kurzius transitioned the Chief Executive Officer responsibilities to Brendan Foley in September 2023 and continued to serve as Executive Chairman since that time.McCormick's Board of Directors has appointed Brendan Foley, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, to succeed Kurzius as Chairman, in addition to his current duties, effective January 1, 2025.During his decade long career with McCormick, Foley has been a key leader for the Company serving as a member of the Management Committee, the Company's highest executive leadership team since 2015.He has held roles of increasing responsibility, including President U.S. Consumer; President North America; President Global Consumer, Americas, and Asia; President and Chief Operating Officer, and his current role as President and Chief Executive Officer.Prior to joining McCormick, Foley worked for H.J. Heinz and General Mills, Inc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX