Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $2.4 million.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We are pleased with the revenue growth for our third quarter and nine-month period and are focusing on making our fourth quarter the best. We expect a strong finish for the year and based on customer input, a good 2025."

Orders for last week consisted of the following machines:

A new Taylor Equipment XRS9972 Reach Stacher. The Stacker is going to a logistics company in Utah. This logistics company specializes in managing the transportation of goods from one place to another efficiently and effectively via various modes of transportation, including road and rail.





Taylor Reach Stacker

Two refurbished Taylor Equipment XRS9972 Reach Stackers shipping to a container yard in Southern California. Two LiuGong Excavators shipping to a West Coast construction company.





LiuGong Excavator

A refurbished Taylor Equipment Empty Container Handler shipping to a customer in Oakland, CA.





Taylor Empty Container

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the Firstgreen Industries' electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

