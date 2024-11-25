Anzeige
25.11.2024 16:01 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
25-Nov-2024 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(The "Company") 
 
Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and 
Persons Closely Associated with them 
 
1.      Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them 
a)      Name                 Barbara Powley 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status           Non-executive Director/PDMR 
b)      Initial notification / amendment   Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
b)      LEI                  549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                           Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification Code 
                           GB00BFYYL325 
b)      Nature of the transactions       Purchase of Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan 
                                   Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           a       GBP0.957989 185 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           b       GBP0.957989 351

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) 536 shares

- Price

Average price of GBP0.957989 per share

e) Date of the transactions 22.11.2024

f) Place of the transactions London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  361225 
EQS News ID:  2037837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037837&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
