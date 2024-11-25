Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 16:07 Uhr
FutureCeuticals, Inc. and Global Calcium Pvt., Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

MOMENCE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. and Global Calcium Pvt., Ltd. announced today a strategic global sales and manufacturing partnership to expand FutureCeuticals' portfolio of clinically proven dietary supplement ingredients into high-growth markets in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This partnership leverages Global Calcium's manufacturing and sales network, opening new opportunities in these rapidly growing regions.

The partnership will initially focus on FruiteX-B® calcium fructoborate, a patented and clinically supported mineral complex developed by FutureCeuticals, recognized as a leading solution for joint, mobility, and bone health products. By capitalizing on Global Calcium's position in this market, FruiteX-B will offer new opportunities in these regions. Global Calcium's expertise in calcium-based minerals will help expand FruiteX-B's reach and strengthen its global presence in the mineral supplement category.

"We are excited to partner with Global Calcium, extending the reach of our innovative ingredient solutions," said J. Randal Wexler, Vice President and Head of Research & Development at FutureCeuticals. "Their world-class manufacturing capabilities align with our high standards, and this opens doors to some of the world's fastest-growing markets. The decision to utilize their capabilities to help us globalize our industry-leading and innovative joint and bone mineral complex made perfect sense."

Sahil Vaz, Global Calcium's CEO, echoed Mr. Wexler's sentiment. "We are excited to collaborate with a globally recognized innovator like FutureCeuticals on this strategic venture. Their science-based platform of research-backed ingredients align perfectly with our manufacturing capabilities and business strengths." Mr. Vaz called out FruiteX-B® specifically, sharing, "our initial focus on FutureCeuticals' FruiteX-B calcium fructoborate provides a compelling new joint and bone solution that is a natural extension of our existing, market-leading specialty mineral actives offerings."

For sales inquiries regarding FruiteX-B® Calcium Fructoborate in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, contact: info@globalcalcium.com. For inquiries in North America, Europe, China, and Australia, contact: sales@futureceuticals.com

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.
FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a leader in the research, development and manufacture of plant-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets.

About Global Calcium Pvt., Ltd.
Global Calcium, based in Bangalore, India, is a leader in API, drug, and dietary ingredient manufacturing, and offers best-in-class manufacturing standards that serve the world's largest companies with a focus on supplying specialty and organic minerals-based products.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futureceuticals-inc-and-global-calcium-pvt-ltd-announce-strategic-partnership-302314609.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
