BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.: Blockchain Technology Company BlackStar Sees Future of Registered Digital Asset Trading

BlackStar Enterprises Group, Inc. ("BlackStar") (OTC Pink:BEGI). BlackStar CEO Joseph E. Kurczodyna believes the priority of millions of investors is to trade digital assets on the blockchain. BlackStar's goal is to facilitate the trading of all registered public companies on the blockchain as cash spot markets without shorting. BlackStar's technology invites the industry, exchanges, and dealers to trade U.S. registered common stock on the blockchain.

Mr. Kurczodyna recognized the potential of digital assets with the rise of Bitcoin in 2017, after spending three decades as a foreign currency and U.S. dollar trader. Mr. Kurczodyna realized that Bitcoin could be a world currency and shift the balance of global economic powers, including the theoretical ability to reduce deficit spending and manage the books of the largest economies using a Bitcoin hedge. From there, Mr. Kurczodyna came to believe that "with only one decentralized world currency in Bitcoin, that digital companies, man-made coins, tokens, or blockchain applications traded as coins may have other monetary motives." Regarding Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Mr. Kurczodyna thinks that "these types of funds helped open the investment world to trading Bitcoin as a security. Digital assets secured by exchanged traded funds send a clear signal to the investment banking world that digital assets that are registered as securities on the blockchain will trade through brokers as spot market ETFs."

Mr. Kurczodyna is also of the opinion that "most unregistered, unaudited digital companies are trading imitations hooked to the Bitcoin movement. Many of these companies or applications may disappear like the end of a chain letter. Commonsense regulation tells us that the rules and regulations created in the 1930s provide guidance for unregistered securities.Registration and vetting by the SEC with an audit protects the investing public."

Mr. Kurczodyna stated that "BlackStar's blockchain technology can facilitate the trading of U.S. registered public companies on the blockchain through the broker-dealer ecosystem. BlackStar's technology trades common shares without creating a new digital security: common shares in book entry are fungible with their digital form."

BlackStar's intellectual property portfolio covers all regulated, registered equities and all forms of securities traded on the blockchain through broker-dealers.

Other Info:

BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTC: BEGI)

WEBSITE: blackstareg.com

EMAIL: info@blackstareg.com

CONTACT

Bryan P Hemphill….559-359-1480

http://www.blackstareg.com/investor-relations/

More information can be found in the Company's recently filings at the SEC web site: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=BlackStar+Enterprise&match=&filenum=&State=&Country=&SIC=&myowner=exclude&action=getcompany

SEC Disclaimer

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in BlackStar's ("the Company's") business plan. The creation of subsidiaries and expansion of services into new sectors should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

SOURCE: BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com