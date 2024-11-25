Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
25.11.24
08:19 Uhr
2,500 Euro
-0,060
-2,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 18:07 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

245,658

Date of transaction:

25 November 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

205.610

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

205.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

206.500

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

594,544,011

Total Shares held in Treasury:

85,629,548

Total Voting Rights:

508,914,463

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


