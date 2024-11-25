Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
25 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 620.530p. The highest price paid per share was 628.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 614.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,732,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,022,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
27
627.200
16:07:55
185
627.200
16:07:52
112
627.200
16:07:52
30
627.200
16:07:52
470
627.200
16:07:52
336
627.200
16:07:52
955
627.200
16:06:52
577
627.600
16:04:15
363
627.600
16:04:15
65
627.600
16:02:50
915
627.600
16:02:50
930
626.800
16:00:02
1048
626.800
15:56:36
1009
627.000
15:54:48
1076
627.600
15:51:09
1103
626.600
15:48:02
995
626.800
15:48:02
1114
625.800
15:41:53
822
625.600
15:40:52
276
625.600
15:40:52
1000
622.000
15:35:56
973
621.800
15:32:35
89
621.200
15:30:24
997
621.200
15:30:24
530
620.600
15:28:01
65
620.200
15:24:17
133
620.200
15:24:16
875
620.200
15:24:16
461
620.200
15:23:18
58
620.000
15:20:52
895
620.000
15:20:52
999
620.200
15:18:06
1005
619.800
15:12:47
714
621.200
15:10:08
286
621.200
15:10:08
1071
621.400
15:09:48
276
621.600
15:08:42
1189
621.600
15:08:42
32
620.800
15:06:32
311
620.800
15:06:32
507
619.800
15:01:22
507
619.800
15:01:22
1031
620.200
14:59:38
1114
620.400
14:59:38
489
620.400
14:56:26
616
620.400
14:56:26
647
618.600
14:51:46
470
618.600
14:51:46
698
619.000
14:48:17
378
619.000
14:48:17
460
619.400
14:45:21
603
619.400
14:45:21
948
619.400
14:45:21
789
618.600
14:39:40
306
618.600
14:39:40
995
617.400
14:37:56
2158
617.600
14:37:55
20
617.200
14:34:37
219
617.200
14:34:37
142
617.200
14:34:37
589
617.000
14:34:37
1052
616.000
14:31:37
78
616.000
14:30:37
141
616.000
14:30:37
35
616.000
14:30:27
149
616.000
14:30:27
985
615.600
14:18:32
1107
616.200
14:13:00
994
616.000
14:07:06
322
616.400
14:05:08
648
616.400
14:05:08
943
616.200
13:59:46
928
616.800
13:52:13
969
617.400
13:50:00
965
617.200
13:44:07
621
617.400
13:43:34
405
617.400
13:43:34
947
617.000
13:37:05
1019
616.800
13:32:06
222
617.000
13:32:03
1114
617.000
13:29:20
988
616.800
13:23:23
975
617.800
13:18:06
171
617.800
13:18:06
1137
618.200
13:07:04
488
618.000
13:04:49
664
618.000
13:04:49
1138
617.400
12:54:02
501
617.400
12:53:34
440
617.400
12:53:34
187
617.400
12:53:34
985
617.200
12:35:17
146
618.000
12:30:00
902
618.000
12:30:00
555
617.800
12:24:10
555
617.800
12:24:10
44
616.200
12:10:07
995
616.200
12:10:07
1045
617.800
12:05:04
947
617.600
12:02:40
994
616.400
11:54:41
165
616.400
11:43:53
381
616.400
11:43:53
579
616.400
11:43:53
252
616.400
11:42:24
842
616.400
11:42:24
987
615.800
11:34:57
784
614.600
11:20:10
208
614.600
11:20:10
1112
616.600
11:11:58
996
616.800
11:10:52
1100
617.000
11:06:34
28
617.000
11:06:34
28
617.000
11:06:34
1009
616.000
10:59:47
528
616.400
10:44:09
473
616.400
10:44:09
407
616.400
10:38:23
673
616.400
10:38:23
1073
617.800
10:32:53
353
618.200
10:26:01
785
618.200
10:26:01
970
618.200
10:25:01
1028
618.800
10:19:04
1051
618.600
10:15:03
502
619.200
10:07:36
625
619.200
10:07:36
932
619.800
10:04:33
923
620.400
09:59:21
11
620.400
09:59:21
456
622.000
09:53:21
603
622.000
09:53:21
1037
622.200
09:51:49
974
622.200
09:46:01
472
621.800
09:35:56
472
621.800
09:35:56
931
622.200
09:33:30
180
622.200
09:33:30
950
621.800
09:27:27
971
622.400
09:22:13
1024
621.800
09:19:11
676
622.000
09:11:49
377
622.000
09:11:49
945
622.400
09:09:11
1000
623.000
09:01:04
1055
623.200
08:56:30
927
624.200
08:49:39
795
625.400
08:46:30
289
625.400
08:46:30
1011
625.200
08:40:09
724
625.600
08:37:13
204
625.600
08:37:13
1100
625.200
08:32:18
1122
626.400
08:25:25
308
626.600
08:20:28
621
626.600
08:20:28
965
627.400
08:16:35
962
628.200
08:12:20
1120
628.600
08:11:44
1070
627.000
08:09:39
83
627.000
08:09:39
1137
623.200
08:03:13
1080
624.600
08:01:05