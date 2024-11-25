Anzeige
7,5007,60019:07
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 18:07 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

25 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 620.530p. The highest price paid per share was 628.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 614.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,732,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,022,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

27

627.200

16:07:55

185

627.200

16:07:52

112

627.200

16:07:52

30

627.200

16:07:52

470

627.200

16:07:52

336

627.200

16:07:52

955

627.200

16:06:52

577

627.600

16:04:15

363

627.600

16:04:15

65

627.600

16:02:50

915

627.600

16:02:50

930

626.800

16:00:02

1048

626.800

15:56:36

1009

627.000

15:54:48

1076

627.600

15:51:09

1103

626.600

15:48:02

995

626.800

15:48:02

1114

625.800

15:41:53

822

625.600

15:40:52

276

625.600

15:40:52

1000

622.000

15:35:56

973

621.800

15:32:35

89

621.200

15:30:24

997

621.200

15:30:24

530

620.600

15:28:01

65

620.200

15:24:17

133

620.200

15:24:16

875

620.200

15:24:16

461

620.200

15:23:18

58

620.000

15:20:52

895

620.000

15:20:52

999

620.200

15:18:06

1005

619.800

15:12:47

714

621.200

15:10:08

286

621.200

15:10:08

1071

621.400

15:09:48

276

621.600

15:08:42

1189

621.600

15:08:42

32

620.800

15:06:32

311

620.800

15:06:32

507

619.800

15:01:22

507

619.800

15:01:22

1031

620.200

14:59:38

1114

620.400

14:59:38

489

620.400

14:56:26

616

620.400

14:56:26

647

618.600

14:51:46

470

618.600

14:51:46

698

619.000

14:48:17

378

619.000

14:48:17

460

619.400

14:45:21

603

619.400

14:45:21

948

619.400

14:45:21

789

618.600

14:39:40

306

618.600

14:39:40

995

617.400

14:37:56

2158

617.600

14:37:55

20

617.200

14:34:37

219

617.200

14:34:37

142

617.200

14:34:37

589

617.000

14:34:37

1052

616.000

14:31:37

78

616.000

14:30:37

141

616.000

14:30:37

35

616.000

14:30:27

149

616.000

14:30:27

985

615.600

14:18:32

1107

616.200

14:13:00

994

616.000

14:07:06

322

616.400

14:05:08

648

616.400

14:05:08

943

616.200

13:59:46

928

616.800

13:52:13

969

617.400

13:50:00

965

617.200

13:44:07

621

617.400

13:43:34

405

617.400

13:43:34

947

617.000

13:37:05

1019

616.800

13:32:06

222

617.000

13:32:03

1114

617.000

13:29:20

988

616.800

13:23:23

975

617.800

13:18:06

171

617.800

13:18:06

1137

618.200

13:07:04

488

618.000

13:04:49

664

618.000

13:04:49

1138

617.400

12:54:02

501

617.400

12:53:34

440

617.400

12:53:34

187

617.400

12:53:34

985

617.200

12:35:17

146

618.000

12:30:00

902

618.000

12:30:00

555

617.800

12:24:10

555

617.800

12:24:10

44

616.200

12:10:07

995

616.200

12:10:07

1045

617.800

12:05:04

947

617.600

12:02:40

994

616.400

11:54:41

165

616.400

11:43:53

381

616.400

11:43:53

579

616.400

11:43:53

252

616.400

11:42:24

842

616.400

11:42:24

987

615.800

11:34:57

784

614.600

11:20:10

208

614.600

11:20:10

1112

616.600

11:11:58

996

616.800

11:10:52

1100

617.000

11:06:34

28

617.000

11:06:34

28

617.000

11:06:34

1009

616.000

10:59:47

528

616.400

10:44:09

473

616.400

10:44:09

407

616.400

10:38:23

673

616.400

10:38:23

1073

617.800

10:32:53

353

618.200

10:26:01

785

618.200

10:26:01

970

618.200

10:25:01

1028

618.800

10:19:04

1051

618.600

10:15:03

502

619.200

10:07:36

625

619.200

10:07:36

932

619.800

10:04:33

923

620.400

09:59:21

11

620.400

09:59:21

456

622.000

09:53:21

603

622.000

09:53:21

1037

622.200

09:51:49

974

622.200

09:46:01

472

621.800

09:35:56

472

621.800

09:35:56

931

622.200

09:33:30

180

622.200

09:33:30

950

621.800

09:27:27

971

622.400

09:22:13

1024

621.800

09:19:11

676

622.000

09:11:49

377

622.000

09:11:49

945

622.400

09:09:11

1000

623.000

09:01:04

1055

623.200

08:56:30

927

624.200

08:49:39

795

625.400

08:46:30

289

625.400

08:46:30

1011

625.200

08:40:09

724

625.600

08:37:13

204

625.600

08:37:13

1100

625.200

08:32:18

1122

626.400

08:25:25

308

626.600

08:20:28

621

626.600

08:20:28

965

627.400

08:16:35

962

628.200

08:12:20

1120

628.600

08:11:44

1070

627.000

08:09:39

83

627.000

08:09:39

1137

623.200

08:03:13

1080

624.600

08:01:05


© 2024 PR Newswire
