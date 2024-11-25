Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Nov-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 25 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 113,061 Highest price paid per share: 134.50p Lowest price paid per share: 133.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.0678p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,727,385 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,727,385) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.0678p 113,061

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2269 134.00 08:41:45 00312141824TRLO1 XLON 120 133.00 08:41:54 00312141990TRLO1 XLON 134 133.00 08:56:01 00312155075TRLO1 XLON 268 133.00 08:56:01 00312155076TRLO1 XLON 1689 134.00 08:59:55 00312160967TRLO1 XLON 2257 134.00 09:01:58 00312163204TRLO1 XLON 1550 133.50 09:20:08 00312182514TRLO1 XLON 95 134.00 09:29:17 00312191622TRLO1 XLON 190 134.00 09:29:17 00312191623TRLO1 XLON 770 134.00 09:29:17 00312191624TRLO1 XLON 662 134.00 09:29:17 00312191625TRLO1 XLON 400 134.00 09:35:43 00312200693TRLO1 XLON 682 134.00 09:35:43 00312200694TRLO1 XLON 45 134.00 09:36:21 00312201448TRLO1 XLON 252 134.00 09:54:24 00312226787TRLO1 XLON 628 134.00 09:54:24 00312226788TRLO1 XLON 628 134.00 09:54:24 00312226789TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 09:56:29 00312229258TRLO1 XLON 2650 134.00 09:56:29 00312229259TRLO1 XLON 630 134.00 09:56:29 00312229260TRLO1 XLON 2995 134.00 09:56:42 00312229423TRLO1 XLON 1600 134.00 10:29:32 00312232367TRLO1 XLON 22 134.50 10:46:08 00312232941TRLO1 XLON 622 134.50 10:46:34 00312232948TRLO1 XLON 684 134.50 10:46:34 00312232949TRLO1 XLON 664 134.50 10:46:34 00312232950TRLO1 XLON 1499 134.50 10:46:40 00312232955TRLO1 XLON 178 134.50 10:46:50 00312232957TRLO1 XLON 1631 134.50 10:48:14 00312232984TRLO1 XLON 750 134.50 10:48:39 00312232997TRLO1 XLON 799 134.00 11:12:21 00312233721TRLO1 XLON 798 134.00 11:12:21 00312233722TRLO1 XLON 798 134.00 11:12:21 00312233723TRLO1 XLON 798 134.00 11:12:21 00312233724TRLO1 XLON 5000 134.50 11:12:21 00312233725TRLO1 XLON 651 134.50 11:12:21 00312233726TRLO1 XLON 678 134.50 11:12:21 00312233727TRLO1 XLON 2976 134.50 11:12:32 00312233734TRLO1 XLON 2958 134.50 11:12:52 00312233738TRLO1 XLON 1517 134.50 11:18:52 00312234291TRLO1 XLON 1518 134.00 11:29:52 00312234493TRLO1 XLON 759 134.00 11:29:52 00312234494TRLO1 XLON 1579 133.50 12:00:29 00312235307TRLO1 XLON 2381 133.50 12:44:12 00312236304TRLO1 XLON 606 134.00 12:56:46 00312236515TRLO1 XLON 711 134.00 12:56:46 00312236516TRLO1 XLON 1355 134.00 12:56:46 00312236517TRLO1 XLON 1852 134.00 12:56:46 00312236518TRLO1 XLON 120 134.00 12:56:46 00312236519TRLO1 XLON 1585 134.00 12:56:46 00312236520TRLO1 XLON 1453 134.00 13:00:54 00312236683TRLO1 XLON 771 134.50 13:42:42 00312237778TRLO1 XLON 763 134.50 14:19:34 00312239060TRLO1 XLON 763 134.50 14:19:34 00312239061TRLO1 XLON 6173 134.50 14:19:34 00312239062TRLO1 XLON 770 134.50 14:21:26 00312239100TRLO1 XLON 767 134.50 14:22:50 00312239125TRLO1 XLON 42 134.50 14:24:14 00312239182TRLO1 XLON 727 134.50 14:24:14 00312239183TRLO1 XLON 1532 134.00 14:25:23 00312239250TRLO1 XLON 3592 134.00 14:45:42 00312239917TRLO1 XLON 958 133.50 15:09:12 00312241030TRLO1 XLON 2301 133.50 15:09:12 00312241031TRLO1 XLON 333 133.50 15:09:12 00312241032TRLO1 XLON 64 133.50 15:09:12 00312241033TRLO1 XLON 731 133.50 15:09:12 00312241034TRLO1 XLON 2546 133.50 15:09:24 00312241046TRLO1 XLON 1841 133.50 15:09:24 00312241047TRLO1 XLON 2222 133.50 15:09:32 00312241055TRLO1 XLON 2222 133.00 15:09:34 00312241056TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 11:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

2396 133.00 15:09:34 00312241057TRLO1 XLON 3755 133.00 15:09:50 00312241071TRLO1 XLON 70 133.50 15:32:28 00312241971TRLO1 XLON 124 133.50 15:32:39 00312241972TRLO1 XLON 731 134.00 15:36:25 00312242189TRLO1 XLON 321 134.50 15:36:25 00312242190TRLO1 XLON 707 134.50 15:36:25 00312242191TRLO1 XLON 19 134.50 15:36:25 00312242192TRLO1 XLON 1696 134.50 15:36:25 00312242193TRLO1 XLON 1635 134.50 15:36:25 00312242194TRLO1 XLON 2318 134.50 15:36:25 00312242195TRLO1 XLON 729 134.50 15:36:25 00312242196TRLO1 XLON 644 134.50 15:36:25 00312242197TRLO1 XLON 906 134.50 15:54:09 00312242931TRLO1 XLON 163 134.50 15:54:09 00312242932TRLO1 XLON 2906 134.50 15:54:09 00312242933TRLO1 XLON 1769 134.50 15:54:09 00312242934TRLO1 XLON 1689 134.50 15:54:09 00312242935TRLO1 XLON 2927 134.50 16:19:58 00312244636TRLO1 XLON 731 134.50 16:19:58 00312244637TRLO1 XLON 51 134.50 16:20:21 00312244666TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 361231 EQS News ID: 2037901 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037901&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 11:51 ET (16:51 GMT)