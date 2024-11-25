Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
25.11.24
08:10 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,220
+4,82 %
PR Newswire
25.11.2024
Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

The below TR-1 notification has been received from Cevian Capital. The Company understands that Cevian Capital's position prior to the below TR-1 notification was 21.021691%,andnotesthatthe22%notifiablethresholdhasbeencrossedasaresultofa decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B82YXW83

Issuer Name

VESUVIUS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Cevian Capital II GP Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

'St Helier

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Aurora Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

22.008006

0.000000

22.008006

57249896

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B82YXW83

57249896

22.008006

Sub Total 8.A

57249896

22.008006%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited

Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.

22.008006

22.008006%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited acts as general partner for Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.

The legal owner of the shares is Aurora Nominees Limited (acting as nominee), which holds the shares on behalf of UBS AG, London Branch (acting as custodian).

The notifiable threshold was crossed as a result of a decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the issuer in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.

12. Date of Completion

22-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Jersey


