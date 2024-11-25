Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
The below TR-1 notification has been received from Cevian Capital. The Company understands that Cevian Capital's position prior to the below TR-1 notification was 21.021691%,andnotesthatthe22%notifiablethresholdhasbeencrossedasaresultofa decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B82YXW83
Issuer Name
VESUVIUS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Cevian Capital II GP Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
'St Helier
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Aurora Nominees Limited
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
20-Nov-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Nov-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
22.008006
0.000000
22.008006
57249896
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B82YXW83
57249896
22.008006
Sub Total 8.A
57249896
22.008006%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited
Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.
22.008006
22.008006%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited acts as general partner for Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.
The legal owner of the shares is Aurora Nominees Limited (acting as nominee), which holds the shares on behalf of UBS AG, London Branch (acting as custodian).
The notifiable threshold was crossed as a result of a decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the issuer in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.
12. Date of Completion
22-Nov-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Jersey