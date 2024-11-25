Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
25.11.24
12:51 Uhr
4,680 Euro
+0,060
+1,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 19:13 Uhr
84 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2024

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2024

Attached is a link to the October 2024 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - October - ADV019911.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - October - ADV019911
© 2024 PR Newswire
