32,50432,90622:00
Noble Corporation plc: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Finanznachrichten News

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.

Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.

Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Public disclosure of transactions made by Jennings, H. Keith

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jennings, H. Keith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary

Shares on a 1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash

value of the underlying A Ordinary Shares on the date of
vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

Settled in cash at USD 35.23 per

share for an aggregate amount of
USD 12,119.12

515

344

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

859 (of which 515 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of

USD 0 and 344 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD

35.23 per share for an aggregate amount of USD 12,119.12)

USD 0 for 515 A ordinary shares and USD 35.23 per share for
344 A ordinary shares

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-11-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-302315837.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
