TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.That's up from the upwardly revised 2.8 percent increase in September (originally 2.6 percent) and exceeded expectations for a gain of 2.5 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices jumped 0.8 percent after dipping 0.1 percent in the previous month.Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose 3.1 percent on year and 0.8 percent on month.