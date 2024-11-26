Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 04:07 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Risen Energy Implements Green Logistics and Transportation Initiatives for World Sustainable Transport Day 2024

Finanznachrichten News

NINGBO, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, one of the world's leading companies in the photovoltaic industry, has been practicing a sustainable transportation initiative over the last year through a series of cutting-edge measures that promote green logistics and green transformation with the aim of reducing its environmental impact and contributing to global sustainable development. The Company is responding to a resolution, passed in 2023 by the United Nations General Assembly, that designates November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day, highlighting that a better future depends on cleaner and greener transportation systems.

Ensuring the green transportation of products to enhance customer trust

Transportation of PV modules often faces numerous challenges, including adverse weather, the condition of the vehicle, and the intricacies of loading and unloading. Risen Energy prioritizes quality and safety throughout the transportation process including during loading and unloading, where forklift operators are instructed to maintain appropriate distances, angles, and weight distribution to prevent damage. In transit, measures such as securing goods with straps and using rainproof coverings help to protect packaging from moisture or damage, ensuring PV modules are delivered safely to customers.

Cutting-edge multimodal transport options to reduce environmental impact

Risen Energy supports green transportation by promoting multimodal transport options, such as road-rail systems, through optimized transportation infrastructure. Compared to traditional road transport, road-rail transport reduces carbon emissions, energy consumption, and transportation costs. It also minimizes noise and air pollution, highlighting the benefits of environmentally friendly transportation while lessening its overall environmental impact.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-implements-green-logistics-and-transportation-initiatives-for-world-sustainable-transport-day-2024-302316001.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.