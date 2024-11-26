CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 4-month low of 0.6434 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 99.08 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6502 and 100.27, respectively.Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie slipped to a 6-day low of 1.6212 and a 5-day low of 1.1088 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.6130 and 1.1122, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 96.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro and 1.09 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX